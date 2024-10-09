Vision Into Reality: Fashion Brand Holzweiler Joins Forces With Kezzler and Trimco Group to Implement Digital Product Passport

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#circularity–Holzweiler, the Oslo-based family-run fashion house known for its innovative and sustainable designs, has taken the step that not many dare to take. In partnership with Trimco Group and Kezzler they tackle sustainability goals by adopting the Digital Product Passport (DPP)1, as early adopters. This strategic move positions Holzweiler at the forefront of fashion’s digital shift, ensuring their commitment to sustainability, supply chain transparency, and customer experience is met with innovative technology.





Founded by siblings Susanne & Andreas Holzweiler, the brand has always been deeply rooted in the ideals of craftsmanship, curiosity, and timeless design. Holzweiler’s collections, inspired by art, architecture, and nature, reflect a dedication to high-quality materials and meticulous attention to detail. Now, as they embrace the future, the brand is set to add another layer to their sustainability strategy and customer engagement efforts through the comprehensive capabilities of their DPP platform.

This partnership highlights Holzweiler’s commitment to sustainability and provides a great example for the fashion industry which is proving to be a slow adopter of the DPP, amidst blurry requirements. By integrating advanced traceability solutions, the collaboration between Holzweiler, Trimco Group, and Kezzler demonstrates a scalable model for how fashion brands can meet and exceed regulatory requirements while enhancing customer trust and engagement.

“With the Digital Product Passport, we’re not just ticking a box—we’re unlocking new possibilities for our brand and our customers,” said Line Staxrud Eriksen, CSR Manager at Holzweiler who has been with the family since day one. “The partnership with Trimco Group and Kezzler allows us to delve deeper into our supply chain, offering transparency that aligns with our values and vision. Our customers deserve to know the journey of each garment, and this solution enables that, while also supporting our broader goals of promoting a circular economy.”

Enhancing Customer Experience and Engagement

The DPP solution that Trimco Group and Kezzler made available for Holzweiler provided the brand with a robust framework to enhance customer experience. From enabling seamless returns, repairs, and resale to facilitating recycling efforts, the platform integrates digital solutions to meet the modern consumer’s demand for responsible and informed purchasing decisions.

“Holzweiler’s adoption of the Digital Product Passport is a testament to their forward-thinking approach to fashion,” said Camilla Mjelde, Compliance & Sustainability Director at Trimco Group. “I truly admire their commitment to walking the talk and taking action on a topic that has long been debated, with little adoption in the industry. By leveraging the solution we created for them, they are meeting, and exceeding even compliance requirements by offering their customers a comprehensive, sustainable experience that extends beyond the point of purchase.”

A Vision for the Future of Fashion

This collaboration between Holzweiler, Trimco Group, and Kezzler marks a point of reflection in the industry—we need to stop imagining, and instead start creating a future where every garment carries a digital identity, providing transparency, sustainability, and value to both brands and consumers. The DPP platform collaboration enables brands like Holzweiler to anticipate and navigate the challenges of tomorrow while staying true to their commitment to quality, creativity, and environmental stewardship.

“As we look to the future, it’s clear that digitization is the way forward for the industry,” added Cyrus Gilbert-Rolfe, Chief Commercial Officer of Kezzler. “Holzweiler’s early adoption of the Digital Product Passport exemplifies the brand’s dedication to innovation and sustainability. Together, we are meeting the demands of today’s market while paving the way for a more transparent, connected, and sustainable fashion industry.”

About Holzweiler

Holzweiler is an Oslo-based, family-run fashion house, creating future-facing designs that are rooted in an easy elegance suited to everyday life. Founded by siblings Susanne & Andreas Holzweiler, the brand’s story began with a range of meticulously crafted scarf collections that gained worldwide attention.

About Trimco Group

Trimco Group is the global leader in supply chain traceability, data management and RFID solutions, specializing in brand identity optimization for apparel and footwear brands worldwide. With deep expertise in data and technology, Trimco Group offers innovative product designs, reliable regulatory advice, and ESG compliance support, ensuring a trouble-free supply chain for its clients.

About Kezzler

Kezzler is a technology leader in digital ID solutions, specializing in product digitization and supply chain visibility. The Kezzler Connected Products Platform enables businesses across industries to collect, structure, and share secure, real-time value chain data at scale, ensuring traceability, regulatory compliance, and enhanced consumer engagement.

1 The Digital Product Passport, a key initiative under the EU’s sustainability regulations, mandates detailed traceability for all products to enhance transparency and sustainability. This regulatory shift requires fashion brands to adopt innovative solutions to comply and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

