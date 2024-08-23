Visible Lowers Monthly Rate For T-Mobile Switchers to $15 Per Line, 5 years guaranteed

Latest promotion from T-Mobile subsidiary Mint Mobile could lead to up to $600 in service charges after just three months

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In response to Mint Mobile’s recent promotional campaign, Visible, a leading prepaid wireless provider on Verizon’s award-winning network and recently ranked #1 by J.D. Power for best purchase experience in its segment, is offering T-Mobile postpaid customers a 5-year rate guarantee at $15 per month, per line.





Yesterday, Mint Mobile announced that if AT&T and Verizon customers switch to Mint Mobile, they can buy one three-month plan for $45 (not exactly the $15 a month they advertise) and get up to four additional lines at no cost (not counting the added taxes and fees). However, this offer is only valid for the first three months, after which all lines will roll over to the retail price of $40.

“While Mint is promoting this short-term deal that won’t last, we want to give people looking for a better deal ongoing savings, service and value with no hidden fees, period,” said Nancy Clark, President of Verizon Value.

Read the fine print: While Mint Mobile, a subsidiary of T-Mobile, claims it is offering you $15 a month with free lines, it is not very free if after the three month promotional period a customer is charged $600 for 5 lines, plus taxes and fees. If you read the fine print, by month four, you’ll be charged $120 per line if you sign up for their “unlimited” plan (which by the way, is actually a 40 GB data plan that then slows down).

Calling all T-Mobile postpaid single line customers ready for a switch to something better (and cheaper): Visible is now offering T-Mobile single line customers the chance to bring their T-Mobile number and get a Visible plan for $15 per month (taxes and fees included, not extra) with a 5-year price guarantee.

Even at the standard rates, Visible can still beat this short term offer from Mint. “Unlimited” on Mint is $30/mo per line plus taxes & fees, with a three month minimum commitment, whereas actual Unlimited on Visible is $25/mo per line, taxes & fees included, with no commitment required.

With Visible, you’re truly getting more for less – and for a long time! The savings keep piling up. Unlike our friends at Mint, taxes and fees are included on Visible’s plans. PLUS, you don’t have to pay up front for 3, 6, or 12 months at a time, and T-Mobile switchers will pay the same $15/month each month for five years with Visible.

To activate this (actually) amazing offer, bring your own device, use code BYEBYETMO at visible.com, and port-in your T-Mobile postpaid number within 30 days.

About Visible

Visible is the first all-digital wireless service in the US, offering unlimited data, messages, minutes, and hotspot, powered by Verizon, 5G included. On a mission to dramatically change the wireless service experience, Visible has been named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list and has been named “Best Telecom Brand” in Adweek’s Challenger Brand Awards. Known for its commitment to giving back to the community it serves, Visible’s social impact platform, Connection Protection, offers three months of wireless service to eligible members at no cost to ensure those who get laid off won’t lose their wireless plan, too.

Visible is a division of Verizon and powered by Verizon’s award-winning networks. For more information, visit www.visible.com or search for our service in the App Store or the Play Store.

