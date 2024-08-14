Home Business Wire Visa to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Visa to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

On Thursday, August 29, Chris Newkirk, Global Head of New Flows, will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference. The discussion will begin at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

On Wednesday, September 11, Chris Suh, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. The discussion will begin at 10:10 a.m. Pacific Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

Listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 30 days following each event and available on the Investor Relations website at investor.visa.com.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Jennifer Como, 650-432-7644, InvestorRelations@visa.com

Media Relations: Fletcher Cook, 650-432-2990, Press@visa.com

Articoli correlati

Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Announces Second-Quarter and First-Half 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Business Wire Business Wire -
-- Company closes $4M transaction with Corteva Agriscience -- -- Above Food Corp acquires GoodWheatTM brand -- -- Zola® coconut water...
Continua a leggere

Digimarc Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Annual Recurring Revenue(1) Increases 44% Subscription Gross Profit Margin(2) Expands to 89%BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#digitalwatermarks--Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported financial results...
Continua a leggere

NCR Atleos Corporation Reports Strong Second Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”) reported financial results today for the three months ended June 30, 2024....
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php