Visa to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

On Tuesday, March 11, Chris Suh, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum. The discussion will begin at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

On Tuesday, March 18, Lisa Ellis, Global Head of Strategy, will present at the Bank of America Electronic Payments Symposium. The discussion will begin at 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 45 minutes.

Listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 30 days following each event and available on the Investor Relations website at investor.visa.com.

