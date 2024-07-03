Home Business Wire Visa to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on July 23,...
Business Wire

Visa to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on July 23, 2024

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa (NYSE: V) will report its fiscal third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. After market close, Visa will furnish the results with the Securities and Exchange Commission and post them, along with accompanying financial information, on the Visa Investor Relations website. Visa will issue a news wire alert when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Visa’s executive management team will then host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast at investor.visa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Visa Investor Relations website for 30 days.

Visa is currently in its customary “quiet period” during which time company executives will not be interacting with the investment community. This quiet period will be in place until fiscal third quarter 2024 earnings are publicly available on July 23, 2024.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Jennifer Como, 650-432-7644, InvestorRelations@visa.com

Media Relations: Fletcher Cook, 650-432-2990, Press@visa.com

Articoli correlati

Andrews Federal Credit Union Partners with Blend To Implement an Omnichannel Deposit Account Opening Solution

Business Wire Business Wire -
Partnership to streamline member experience, reduce operational costs, and drive account conversionsSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend (NYSE: BLND), a leading provider...
Continua a leggere

Logitech Announces Date for Release of First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2025

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release...
Continua a leggere

REPAY Announces Launch of Convertible Notes Offering

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php