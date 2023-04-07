<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 25, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) will report its fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. After market close, Visa will furnish the results with the Securities and Exchange Commission and post them, along with accompanying financial information, on the Visa Investor Relations website. Visa will issue a news wire alert when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Visa’s executive management team will then host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast at investor.visa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Visa Investor Relations website for 30 days.

Visa is currently in its customary “quiet period” during which time company executives will not be interacting with the investment community. This quiet period will be in place until fiscal second quarter 2023 earnings are publicly available on April 25, 2023.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Investor Relations: Jennifer Como, 650-432-7644, InvestorRelations@visa.com

Media Relations: Andy Gerlt, 650-432-2990, Press@visa.com

