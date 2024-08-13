Visa Data Shows Boost in Tourism in France as the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Comes to a Close

42% more tourists traveled to Paris in the first week of the Olympics, with US Visa cardholders representing the largest share of visitors (72%, year-on-year increase)

Significant increase in travelers to other cities hosting Olympic events, including Lille, Saint-Etienne and Marseille

Olympic events, including Lille, Saint-Etienne and Marseille Biggest spend came from fans who attended the competitions compared to those who did not

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the Olympic Games Paris 2024 ended with the Closing Ceremony yesterday, Visa, the Official Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, issued further data revealing the positive impact of the Games on tourism and spending in France. Not only did Paris attract 42% more Visa cardholders in the first week of the Olympic Games than in the same period in 2023, but other cities hosting Olympic sports also saw significant increases in visitors and spending, especially among fans who attended the competitions.

Paris cementing its leadership as global destination1

42% increase in the number of Visa cardholders who traveled to Paris during the first week of the Olympic Games Paris 2024

Other Paris 2024 host cities benefited from the Olympic Games, with Lille seeing a 188% increase in visitors, Saint-Etienne 150%, and Marseille 48%

Visa cardholders from the US are largest share of visitors from any country with a 72% year-on-year growth, followed by Latin America (+62%) and Asia Pacific (+57%)

In Europe, fans from the UK (+53%) and Germany (+53%) showed a strong interest in attending the Games

Parisians didn’t flee the city as previously expected. Number of Parisians traveling overseas remained consistent with the previous year, with a minor uptick (from 4% to 5%) in Parisians traveling outside of Paris during the Olympic Games

Top Spending Patterns

Visa cardholders spent more in Paris than in the previous year, with the UK leading the year-on-year growth with a 42% increase in their spending, followed by Latin America (+34%) and US (+32%) 2

Visa cardholders who attended Games competitions spent 24% more than those who did not, with 39% of European fans (excluding France) spending more 3

The most significant year-on-year increase in spending levels in Paris was seen in theatres & museums +205%, restaurants +67%, food and grocery +54%, retail goods +53%, fast food restaurants 53%4

Charlotte Hogg, Chief Executive Officer of Visa Europe, said: “Our data shows a significant boost for the Parisian economy from hosting the Games. Paris has consistently been the most visited city in the world, but I’m sure that the amazing experience of being in the city for the Games or watching the events at the many iconic venues from far will draw many more visitors in the years to come. As a proud partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Visa has enabled seamless and secure payments for the visitors who came to Paris, and we’re delighted to have played our part in making this Olympic Games a truly unforgettable experience.”

Visa’s responsibility to provide payment systems for the Olympic and Paralympic Games requires a robust and venue-specific plan combined with large-scale operations. Working hand-in-hand with the Organizing Committee for the last three years, Visa has built a custom payment network across Paris and beyond, which ensures Visa contactless payments are accepted at 3,500 points of sale across 32 Olympic venues and 16 Paralympic venues.

Visa has launched the Visa Go app to connect spectators and tourists with local businesses during the Games. Visitors can download the Visa Go App here: https://go.paris.visa.com/home

_______________



1 Figures compare the periods from 2024-04-01 to 2024-08-02 with 2023-04-01 to 2023-08-02



2 Figures compare the periods from 2024-04-01 to 2024-08-02 with 2023-04-01 to 2023-08-02.



3 Figures describe in-person transactions in Paris between 2024-07-26 to 2024-08-02.



4 Year on Year spending growth – Figures compare the days 28 Jul – 6th Aug 2023 and 26th Jul – 4th Aug 2024

