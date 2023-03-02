Virtualitics Named to Fast Company’s List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Leading AI-guided data exploration company recognized for out-of-the-box AI solutions that help enterprises analyze and understand complex data

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3Dvisuals—Virtualitics Inc., an artificial intelligence and data exploration company, announced today it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. Virtualitics was recognized alongside leading companies globally, from OpenAI to Microsoft, for its world-class AI solution and for turning data relationships into vivid 3D visuals.

Virtualitics is revolutionizing and shaping the data exploration industry with its groundbreaking technology, Intelligent Exploration. Traditional data exploration tools like BI solutions have limited capabilities in identifying and visualizing intricate data relationships, while open-source solutions demand scarce technical expertise. However, with AI-driven data exploration and 3D visualizations, Virtualitics empowers business analysts to delve deeper into their data, pinpoint patterns and trends, and make informed strategic decisions.

“Being named as one of the most Innovative companies in the world by Fast Company is validation of our hard work and execution against our mission to empower organizations to solve complex, business-critical problems using Intelligent Exploration,” said Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder at Virtualitics. “Data exploration is the foundation of successful AI initiatives, and we’re enabling data teams to quickly and thoroughly explore their data, using AI to discover insight and take action.”

Virtualitics places innovation at the forefront of its core values and it shows. The company has a portfolio of five U.S. patents in areas such as AI-guided exploration, network graphs, 3D visualization, and virtual collaboration.

Virtualitics has already attracted the attention of the AI industry, including recognition from Gartner as a Cool Vendor, BuiltIn Great Place to Work, and Top Innovator, as one of the most disruptive companies in AI, analytics and data science.

To learn more about Intelligent Exploration and what’s next in advanced analytics register for their upcoming webinar, Fast Company Top Innovator: Virtual Talk and Tour on April 4 or visit www.virtualitics.com.

About Virtualitics

Virtualitics, Inc., the Intelligent Exploration company, is pioneering the power of AI- and machine learning-guided data exploration to transform organizations. The Virtualitics AI Platform is an advanced analytics solution empowering everyone with faster, ready-to-use AI – understood by analysts and business leaders. The company’s patented technology is based on more than 10 years of research at the California Institute of Technology and has been tested, proven and leveraged by the Federal Government and large enterprises. www.virtualitics.com

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation and design – engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found at www.fastcompany.com

Contacts

Erin Olsen



erin.o@virtualitics.com

626.826.1742