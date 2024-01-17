Virtual Students Across the State Celebrate Achievements as First Graduating Class

Heron Virtual Academy hosts inaugural graduation ceremony for its pioneering students

COLUMBIA, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #earlygraduation–The Class of 2024 – the first senior class ever at Heron Virtual Academy of South Carolina (HVASC) – celebrated their academic achievements on Tuesday, January 16th, at the school’s inaugural mid-year graduation showcase. Heron provides a flexible learning environment, helping these 16 students from across the state to learn in a way that works for them, explore career paths, and discover their full potential.





“This ceremony is a testament to the hard work of our students, faculty, and the ongoing support from the board of directors and staff at Heron Academy and Charter Institute at Erskine,” says David Crook, CEO of the governing non-profit, SC Learns.

HVASC is built for South Carolina students in grades 9-12 who have previously faced challenges with academic success. Many of these graduates have taken advantage of Heron’s credit recovery courses, comprehensive support from South Carolina-certified teachers, and work-based learning opportunities to help them earn this graduation and moment of celebration.

“Heron gave me the courage to be myself,” says Joseph McFadden, 2024 graduate of Heron Virtual Academy. “I finally had the opportunity to work at my own pace. I am so thankful for my teachers and the administrators at Heron for all they are doing for students across South Carolina.”

Despite previous obstacles and barriers, these students’ commitment and resilience have led them to this celebratory event. These graduating students will go on to do many different things, from college to trade school, pursuing their passions in the workforce or enlisting in the military.

“We would not be able to make any of this happen without the commitment of our faculty, staff, and community of families and Learning Coaches who work tirelessly to provide opportunities for students who have faced hurdles reaching academic success,” says Executive Director of HVASC, Nicki Batson.

HVASC’s commencement for the full graduating class is scheduled for May 28, 2024. To learn more about Heron or to enroll a student at the school, families may visit the school’s website or call 855.661.0946 to speak with an enrollment consultant.

About Heron Virtual Academy of South Carolina

Heron Virtual Academy of South Carolina is an online public-school program of The Charter Institute at Erskine, serving students across the state of South Carolina. Heron is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about Heron, hvasc.k12.com.

Contacts

Ken Schwartz



Stride, Inc.



Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications



kschwartz@k12.com