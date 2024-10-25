Virtual Showroom by YouSee for Your Perfect Storytelling

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virtual showrooms are the latest word in digital presentation. With many of our daily tasks now being done online, the virtual showroom fits any industry and any objective, and is a most powerful way to leverage modern buying habits and increase brand awareness worldwide.





YouSee, a 3D visualization studio, offers bespoke virtual showrooms designed specifically for your target market. However complex your project, we can translate your vision into an exquisite virtual tour to immerse your audience in the spirit of your brand.

What is a virtual showroom?

A virtual showroom is a digital simulation of a physical space created using CGI technology, which is easier to demonstrate than explain using some of our client cases:

Behind the scenes

YouSee Studio incorporates all the latest technological advances and applies its authentic approach to create a captivating journey. The list of what we can do is endless, with the most commonly used features being:

Interactive-informational area, adaptive to your needs;

Configurator, allowing for changing color, texture or materials;

Various pop-ups to describe a product, idea or thought for deeper storytelling;

Sound and audio of your choice;

Gamification;

Video conferencing and video presentation options;

Google analytics.

Whether you want to envisage a snowy Christmas atmosphere or a spooky Halloween quiz, we can turn your idea into a reality. Communication and the creative process are easy with us, and productions flow is summarized in four simple steps:

Tell us your idea; We prepare the proposal with a quote; We start the creative process, divided in several stages, each of which is approved and corrected according to your feedback; We deliver a virtual showroom of your dream, at your specified time.

About YouSee

YouSee is an award-winning 3D visualization studio bringing to life a splendid level of visual and animated presentations for your product or service. We shape the visual future via a unique design approach strengthened by our excellence in the latest graphic technology. YouSee transforms an idea of a product into the perfect virtual object or animated storytelling, creating a comprehensive scene to inspire and ensure that it fully reflects your initial idea or product.

Contacts

For media enquiries contact Alexa at: pr@yousee.studio.