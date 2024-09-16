Virtual Phone Number for Business (2024): Talkroute Business Phone Service Reviewed by Better Business Advice

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Better Business Advice has published its 2024 review of Talkroute, a leading provider of virtual phone systems for businesses. The review highlights the key features, pricing options, and benefits Talkroute offers, establishing it as a strong option for businesses seeking reliable, scalable communication solutions.





Popularity of virtual phone numbers for businesses

Virtual phone numbers have become an essential tool for businesses of all sizes. They provide flexibility, enabling companies to manage calls from anywhere and streamline their communication processes.

According to Talkroute, its platform was designed to cater to businesses looking for an easy-to-deploy solution without the need for complex hardware or expensive infrastructure. The company’s virtual phone system works across desktops, web browsers, and mobile devices, making it accessible and versatile.

Solutions from Talkroute

Talkroute goes beyond basic phone services by offering text messaging, video meetings, and advanced call management features. Businesses can easily configure menus and extensions to direct incoming calls to the right departments or team members. The customizable multi-level menu system also allows businesses to provide automated information, such as business hours, through menu options, reducing the need for live support in certain cases.

One of the standout features, according to the review, is the video conferencing capability. Talkroute shares that its video meetings allow users to host or join sessions with up to 100 participants. Additional collaboration tools, such as screen sharing and digital whiteboards, are available on premium plans, enabling teams to engage in more dynamic and interactive meetings. For internal collaboration, the platform includes team chat, making it easier for employees to stay connected.

Another area where Talkroute excels is in its voicemail and messaging features. Talkroute offers multiple mailboxes for virtual phone numbers, menu options, and extensions, and voicemails can be forwarded to email with audio file attachments and message transcriptions. The company emphasizes that this enhances the flexibility of its system, enabling users to manage messages from anywhere. Voicemail permissions can also be customized, ensuring security and privacy.

Talkroute’s call recording feature provides additional benefits for businesses focused on quality control and compliance. The company shares that call recording helps businesses review conversations, settle disputes, and train staff. Talkroute also provides unlimited cloud storage for recorded calls, making it a valuable feature for companies that need to archive and access conversations regularly.

The review also covers Talkroute’s plans. The Basic plan starts at $19 per month for one user, offering unlimited calls, text messaging, video meetings, and access to its mobile and desktop apps. The Plus plan, priced at $39 per month, is ideal for smaller teams, while the Pro plan, at $59 per month, includes advanced features like call recording and submenus. For larger businesses, the Enterprise plan offers even greater scalability, including more numbers, mailboxes, and enhanced account management.

Better Business Advice emphasizes the scalability and flexibility of Talkroute’s services, noting that businesses can add or remove phone numbers and users as needed. There is no long-term contract required, and Talkroute operates on a pay-as-you-go model. The company’s pricing transparency and commitment to customer support make it a strong option for businesses at any stage of growth.

“ Talkroute delivers a well-rounded, feature-rich virtual phone system that’s both accessible and easy to use,” shares Better Business Advice. “ With its range of customization options, scalability, and excellent support, Talkroute is a solution worth considering for any business seeking to upgrade its communication system.”

