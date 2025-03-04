Virtual, Inc. Partners with Holocaust Legacy Foundation to Support Holocaust Museum Boston

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual, Inc. is honored to announce its partnership with Holocaust Legacy Foundation to support the launch of the Holocaust Museum Boston. Slated to open in late 2026, the museum will serve as a powerful space for preserving the memory and lessons of the Holocaust, while inspiring future generations to combat antisemitism, promote human rights, and foster a more just and inclusive society. Virtual, Inc. will provide event management, marketing, and creative services to help ensure the museum's successful launch and advance its mission.

“It’s our firm belief that the Holocaust Museum Boston will serve as a catalyst for social change, inspiring empathy and action for generations to come,” said Jody Kipnis, President and CEO of Holocaust Legacy Foundation. “We are excited to have Virtual’s support and expertise in event planning and marketing to help bring our vision to life.”

Designed to honor the past and educate future generations about the importance of tolerance, equality, and human rights, the Holocaust Museum Boston will feature immersive exhibits, interactive displays, and personal testimonies that highlight stories of survival, resistance, and humanity during the Holocaust. Visitors will engage with thought-provoking narratives, explore the history and impact of the Holocaust, and reflect on its ongoing relevance to today’s world.

"Virtual is deeply honored to support Holocaust Legacy Foundation and the Holocaust Museum Boston," said Andy Freed, CEO of Virtual, Inc. "Their dedication to preserving the memory of the Holocaust and educating future generations is a cause that resonates profoundly with our values. It is a privilege to be part of this important initiative that is truly making a mark on the world."

For more information about the Holocaust Museum Boston, visit Holocaust Legacy Foundation’s website: https://www.holocaustlegacyfoundation.org.

About Virtual, Inc.

Virtual, Inc. is a top provider of professional services for associations, consortia, and other membership-based organizations, delivering tailored management solutions that drive success. Specializing in strategic planning, membership services, events management, finance, and technology solutions, we empower our clients to thrive in today's complex business environment.

Our expertise and deep industry knowledge help clients achieve sustainable success by driving growth and enhancing member engagement. Visit: https://virtualinc.com/

