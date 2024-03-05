Virtual Event on AI & ChatGPT Hosted by Buckingham Advisors Open to All

Dr. Amy Fletcher will share insights on AI’s pitfalls and potential

DAYTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Buckingham Advisors, an Ohio-based independent financial advisory firm that provides investment management, financial planning, tax, and business services, is on March 21, 2024 at 6:30 pm ET hosting a virtual event on the topic “AI & ChatGPT: The Mystery of What the Future Holds.” Dr. Amy Fletcher, a specialist in science, technology, and environmental politics, will discuss the social impacts of technological disruption.





Fletcher’s education includes a Ph.D. in Political Science and Public Policy, and a Masters Degree in Political Science and Government, both from the University of Georgia. She previously worked as a legislative assistant on technology issues in the United States Congress, and has spoken widely and been published on the following topics:

Science and technology policy

Regenerative AI & ChatGPT

Biotechnology and biomedical issues

Social implications of technological disruption

ChatGPT stands for “Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer” and its generative AI language model acts in a conversational way. A user can ask it questions and get human-like answers. It was developed by OpenAI. Generative AI, as its name suggests, excels in automating creativity and producing novel outputs. It’s a subset of AI that leverages machine learning techniques to generate new data from an existing dataset. Equipped to imitate human creativity, Generative AI can produce anything from written text and music to art and design elements. This ability to create large-scale, human-like content gives businesses numerous opportunities for innovation, from enhanced customer engagement through personalized content to new product designs and even AI-generated advertisements.

Regenerative AI can be focused on restoring and regenerating natural resources and communities, thus tackling some of the most pressing problems facing society today. One of the key benefits of regenerative AI is its ability to learn from past experiences and improve over time. This means that as more data is collected and analyzed, AI systems become increasingly effective at predicting outcomes and making informed decisions. Whether through predictive maintenance to reduce waste and emissions or optimizing logistics to lower our carbon footprint, businesses and communities are beginning to recognize the power of AI to make a real difference (source: Fosburit).

To learn more about these fascinating concepts, Buckingham Advisors has asked Fletcher to talk about AI and the mystery that the future holds. The event is free and open to all interested parties.

DETAILS ABOUT THE VIRTUAL EVENT

When: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 6:30 – 7:30 pm ET

Topic: AI & ChatGPT: The Mystery of What the Future Holds

Speakers:

Buckingham hosts: Ryan Johnson, Managing Director of Investments, and Nicole Strbich, Managing Director of Financial Planning

Keynote speaker: Dr. Amy Fletcher

No Cost to Attend: Journalists, Buckingham Advisor clients, families, friends, and the community are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Click to register: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7878272829460681046

ABOUT BUCKINGHAM ADVISORS

Ohio-based Buckingham Advisors is a unique team of professionals who work together to create professional and personal financial success for their clients. Buckingham’s professionals are fiduciaries, putting their clients’ needs ahead of their own. The company’s core purpose is to improve the lives of clients by providing clarity, simplicity, and the professional expertise of Buckingham’s financial planners, investment professionals, tax strategists, and accounting team. Buckingham specializes in aligning the solutions clients need to help them achieve the best possible financial and life outcomes. The firm offers personal and business financial solutions, providing one team for all their clients’ financial needs. A complimentary, initial consultation is available for prospective clients (no cost or obligation). For more information visit MyBuckingham.com.

Contacts

Colin Swift or Corrine Smith



Impact Communications, Inc.



913-649-5009



ImpactMediaManager@ImpactCommunications.org

CorrineSmith@ImpactCommunications.org