Virtual Assistant Provider BizVA Transforms How Businesses Staff Up

Popular Platform for Medical and Dental Offices Expands to Bring Virtual Assistant Efficiency, Productivity and Cost-Reduction to All Types of Businesses

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BizVA (Bizva.com) is tackling one of today’s most critical business challenges by helping companies meet their workforce needs with virtual assistants who handle a range of tasks more efficiently and at a lower cost than in-house staff.

A growing number of successful businesses are turning to BizVA to find professional virtual assistants to perform customer service, sales, paralegal work, scheduling, reception, bookkeeping, inventory management, marketing and other essential business functions remotely. BizVA expands on its sister platform – MedVA – which was launched in 2021 to provide virtual assistants specifically for medical, dental and veterinary offices.

“For many entrepreneurs, the most challenging part of running their business is finding and retaining the right personnel and keeping them busy as needs fluctuate,” said BizVA President and Chief Operating Officer Chris McShanag. “So much of what businesses need to accomplish can be done more efficiently and effectively with remote virtual assistants. At BizVA, we help match the best virtual assistants with companies seeking to adopt a lean business model.”

McShanag explains that COVID and the “great resignation” exacerbated staffing shortages across industries, further challenging already cash-strapped businesses with skyrocketing costs and diminished productivity.

“BizVA was founded by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs to confront today’s staffing issues head-on,” McShanag added. “Our professional, highly-vetted virtual assistants deliver game-changing results.”

BizVA Co-Founders Steven Kupferman, DDS and Omid Shaye, MD created the original MedVA platform after dealing with staffing challenges at their own medical practices. MedVA has grown quickly to work with nearly 500 medical clients, and now BizVA is extending that successful model to all types of businesses.

“We’re excited to bring our successful virtual assistant platform to the wider business community,” said Dr. Kupferman. “We’re helping companies find the right virtual assistants to take their operations to the next level.”

More information about BizVA and its virtual assistant services is available at http://bizva.com.

About BizVA

BizVA harnesses the power of virtual staffing to help companies and organizations streamline operations, improve productivity and reduce costs. Its trained and professional virtual assistants work seamlessly with each client’s on-site employees and workflow – without the need for costly onboarding, office space or the usual administrative complexities of retaining in-house staff. BizVA’s sister platform – MedVA – was launched in 2021 by Los Angeles-based Co-Founders Steven Kupferman and Omid Shaye to bring the benefits of virtual assistants to medical, dental and veterinary offices. More information is available at BizVA.com and MedVA.com.

