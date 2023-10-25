Viridi Expands Global Presence with Launch of MENA Subsidiary

Esteemed Regional Industry Leader Eng.Nabelah Al-Tunisi to Lead Viridi’s Entry into Global Marketplace

AL KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia & BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Buffalo–Viridi, a developer of innovative battery technology that can be safely installed and operated in nearly any environment or location, is expanding its global presence through the launch of Viridi MENA. This subsidiary, headquartered in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, will work with partners in the region to manufacture and deploy Viridi’s unique fail-safe lithium-ion battery energy storage systems throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Eng.Nabelah Al-Tunisi, a distinguished figure in the regional energy industry who is renowned for her previous role as Chief Engineer at Saudi Aramco, will lead Viridi MENA as company president.





According to the Middle East Institute, MENA countries are ambitiously aiming to generate between 15% – 50% of their power from renewable energy sources by 2030. To meet the burgeoning energy demand, the region anticipates the installation of an estimated 92 GW of new power generation capacity by 2025, a substantial 27% increase over the 2018 capacity levels. MENA remains well-positioned to harness its competitive advantages, including abundant renewable energy resources, cost-effective procurement options, and readily available financing, to scale up the deployment of energy storage solutions.

“Viridi’s battery architecture and safety outcomes stand apart from all other solutions currently offered in the energy storage sector,” said Al-Tunisi. “In addition to being one of the safest and most reliable storage technologies available, Viridi’s distributed energy storage systems are affordable, versatile, and scalable, making it the perfect solution for helping the region achieve its renewable energy commitments. I look forward to making a significant contribution to Viridi’s growth and success by helping to bring this solution to the global marketplace.”

Al-Tunisi brings with her an impressive career spanning 32 years at Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s largest energy conglomerates. Her role as Chief Engineer of Engineering at Saudi Aramco involved providing invaluable guidance and insights into the direction of projects, operations, and strategic planning for the company. Prior to her appointment as Chief Engineer, she served Saudi Aramco as the General Manager of Northern Area Project Management, where she successfully executed multiple mega projects and managed a $40 billion capital program.

“Governments throughout the MENA region have set ambitious renewable energy targets, and the expansion of energy storage capacity, characterized by safety and reliability, is the linchpin to achieving this transition,” said Viridi CEO Jon M. Williams. “Nabelah is exceptionally well-suited to guide Viridi through these challenges, and I am confident that her unparalleled expertise and extensive industry relationships make her an asset to our team and to our partners in today’s global marketplace.”

IMAGE: Eng.Nabelah Al-Tunisi, President of Viridi MENA

About Viridi

Viridi designs and builds battery systems that redefine energy storage and powering the transition to renewable energy. Its innovative, fail-safe battery systems, developed from materials used for aerospace and military applications, bring on-demand, affordable power wherever it is needed, replacing applications that have been historically dominated by fossil fuel energy sources. Viridi brings point-of-use energy storage that is safe, reliable, scalable, and affordable for use in industrial, medical, commercial, municipal, and residential building applications.

The company’s 42-acre campus, a former GM manufacturing facility, is bringing green jobs and workforce training opportunities to one of the nation’s most impoverished zip codes while also serving as a model of how adaptive reuse projects can spur the economy and revitalize communities. Learn more at: www.viridiparente.com.

Contacts

Press contacts:

Wendy Prabhu



email: viridi@mercomcapital.com

US tel: +1.512.215.4452



UK tel: +44.203.617.1930



Prastav Misra



email: viridi@mercomcapital.com

tel: +91.80.412.111.48