Virgo Strategic Launches Advisory and Investment Platform to Support Startups Navigating Extreme Transitions

Team of startup operators leverages 30 years experience navigating rapid growth and transformation to help innovative startups reach their next chapter

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virgo Strategic, a new firm offering advisory and venture capital, announced today its official launch. The firm aims to partner with startup founders navigating existential risks during the transition from early-stage to growth-stage. Its unique situation-specific approach leverages team capabilities across strategy, operations, and capital transactions to support clients in reaching their next chapter.

“We’re thrilled to launch Virgo Strategic, and we’re committed to helping startups navigate their highest-stakes moments of transition in the venture lifecycle – growth, transformation, and distress,” said Brian Foos, Founder & Managing Partner of Virgo Strategic. “Good products with great promise are lost during these transitions due to missteps in execution and capital structure. The challenges are greater for first-time, underrepresented, and impact-focused founders. Our mission is to protect viable innovations as a trusted partner to founders, extending their capabilities with the strategic, operational, and transactional expertise they need to survive their stage and situation.”

Virgo Strategic offers a wide range of services, including strategic and financial planning, go-to-market and operational turnarounds, and support for M&A, financings, and exits. Its affiliate, Virgo Venture Partners, provides early-stage funding to founders tackling issues in social, economic, and environmental sustainability. The Virgo Strategic team consists of experienced early-stage and growth-stage executives with a proven record of delivering results through periods of rapid growth and restructuring.

“Our focus on situation-specific solutions and our ability to provide holistic and hands-on support across strategy, operations, and capital sets us apart. We believe this will drive success for our clients and portfolio companies during an increasingly challenged macro and capital markets environment,” said Caroline Graham, Partner at Virgo Strategic.

The firm is actively seeking new clients and investment opportunities, and is committed to providing exceptional service.

“We understand that every business is facing unique challenges. We tailor highly contextual solutions to each of our clients while leveraging more than 30 years combined experience successfully navigating industry shocks, product-market pivots, and financial crises as startup operators ourselves,” said George Hannington, Partner at Virgo Strategic.

For more information on Virgo Strategic, please visit www.virgostrategic.com

Contacts

Caroline Graham, Virgo Strategic



press@virgostrategic.com, +1 203 973 7836