Virginia’s Largest Ophthalmology, Optometry Clinic, and Storefront Transitions to eClinicalWorks Vision Solutions

50+ provider Virginia Eye Institute deploys eClinicalWorks EHR and healow patient engagement solutions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced Virginia Eye Institute’s (VEI) successful transition to eClinicalWorks and healow solutions. With eClinicalWorks Vision Solutions, VEI can better manage prescriptions, track inventory, and use specialized modules within the eClinicalWorks EHR.





With eight locations and seven storefronts across central Virginia, VEI offers a wide range of ophthalmologic care, including cataracts, cornea, glaucoma, retina, ocular plastics, pediatric eye care, and refractive surgery (LASIK). Dedicated to advancing technology solutions for better eye care, VEI helped develop the autorefractor, phoropter head, and lensometer with leading ophthalmic technology vendors.

“We value innovation in technology, having created breakthrough solutions in our industry,” said Brad Smith, CEO of Virginia Eye Institute. “We saw how eClinicalWorks shares this value and offers the best software solutions for ophthalmology and optometry. We were looking for a partner that would help make our day-to-day operations easier. We worked jointly with eClinicalWorks to enhance their existing vision solutions and now it’s one of the best options for ophthalmologists and optometrists in the marketplace.”

VEI has access to the following features with the eClinicalWorks Vision Solutions:

Specialized documentation for vision exams and generating prescriptions,

Frames, lenses, and other vision product data from Frames Data® or VisionWeb®

Streamlined store front patient experience from initial evaluation to prescription management, frame selection to payment collection and notifications

healow Open Access ® and smart patient recall features for patient self-scheduling and reduced front-office work and no-shows, and

“Over the past three years, we have been working with VEI to create a fully integrated solution that is specialized for the unique needs of ophthalmologists and optometrists, which are revolutionizing operations for vision centers across the nation,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working together to further enhance our existing vision solutions, which are revolutionizing operations for vision centers across the nation. eClinicalWorks V12 encompasses these enhancements and patient engagement features such as reminders, contactless check-in, customizable surveys, and post-surgery telehealth visits to improve operations and care.

“We’re excited to optimize the eClinicalWorks Vision Center Solution for every part of our practice operations—optical care, inventory tracking, and sales,” said Brad Smith. “Our providers and staff see a monumental reduction in administrative work, and we have better insight into our daily care and sales all in one place.”

About Virginia Eye Institute

Virginia Eye Institute (VEI) is a comprehensive eye care organization providing a comprehensive range of ophthalmology, optometry, and optical services in 8 locations across central Virginia. VEI offers exceptional ophthalmologic care—including cataracts, cornea, glaucoma, retina, ocular plastics, pediatrics, and refractive surgery (LASIK). VEI also has an Aesthetic Center in Short Pump performing remarkable cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries by our fellowship-trained specialists. VEI’s new Hearing Center is now open with a full range of testing and hearing services. We offer the most technologically advanced hearing instruments with unparalleled service. For more information, visit www.vaeye.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram, or call (804) 287-4216.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at www.plus.healow.com.

