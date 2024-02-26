Virgin Voyages Powers Fastest Internet at Sea with Industry-First Integrated MEO-LEO Service from SES

Virgin Voyages becomes first cruise operator to use integrated SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO offering to deliver unmatched guest experience onboard its fleet

LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virgin Voyages will deploy a new level of “Pretty Fly for a Wi-Fi” connected experiences for thousands of its “sailors” (passengers) across its fleet; becoming the first cruise line to deploy SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO service.





Combining Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite coverage, the SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO service will provide unmatched connectivity of up to 1.5Gbps per ship, enabling Virgin Voyages’ sailors to enjoy exclusive passenger experiences.

The seamlessly integrated high-performance connectivity service with no data consumption limitations will power Virgin Voyages’ high-end cruise offering of tech-savvy cabins, beautiful spas, and designer suites, plus award-winning entertainment, which all require superior connectivity. Launched in 2021, Virgin Voyages offers adult-only voyages on ships inspired by boutique hotels, sailing to 100+ ports globally.

With unlimited Wi-Fi access across multiple devices, passengers can share their cruise experiences live and in real-time via social media and video calls, while enjoying the incredible connected experiences that Virgin Voyages offers. In addition to meeting and exceeding guests’ expectations, the unmatched connectivity delivered by SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO service will maintain cutting-edge operation levels for its crew across the fleet.

“ For cruise operators, being able to constantly innovate and unlock new, superior guest experiences for passengers is essential to stay ahead of the curve,” said Simon Maher, Senior Vice President, Cruise at SES. “ State-of-the-art connectivity is at the heart of this. This is why we expanded our offering to create a fully integrated end-to-end service that uses multiple orbits, from Geostationary to Medium and Low Earth, to optimise bandwidth and meet the needs of both passengers and crew, wherever in the world they are sailing. By doing so, we are proud to deliver this new level of enhanced operational efficiency coupled with the ultimate connectivity guest experience.”

“ Our exclusively adult cruise experiences are underpinned by unmatched levels of connectivity at sea that mirror those available on land, so we are excited to partner with SES to offer our guests and crew this level of connectivity, which is unlike any other in the market,” said Steven Worling, Senior Director of Infrastructure & Security at Virgin Voyages.

To learn more about SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink packages, click here.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates the world’s only geosynchronous orbit and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance. By leveraging its vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 6,400 channels, reaching 369 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

