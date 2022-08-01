Home Business Wire Virgin Orbit Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference...
Business Wire

Virgin Orbit Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) (“Virgin Orbit” or the “Company”) announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market closes on Friday, August 12, 2022. The Company will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants located in the United States may access the call by dialing 1-877-407-0792. International callers may access the call by dialing 1-201-689-8263. A live webcast link will also be available at https://investors.virginorbit.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

A telephonic replay will be available from 7:30 pm Eastern Time on Friday, August 12, 2022 until 11:59 pm Eastern Time on Friday, August 26, 2022. Participants may access the replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921. International callers may access the replay by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and enter access code 13731912. An archived replay of the call will be available on the investors portion of the Virgin Orbit website at https://investors.virginorbit.com/.

ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT

Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747-400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer’s needs. Learn more at www.virginorbit.com and visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @virginorbit, and Instagram @virgin.orbit.

Contacts

INQUIRIES:

Media, Virgin Orbit:

press@virginorbit.com

Amanda Horn

Amanda.horn@4media-group.com
775-636-2567

Investor Relations, Virgin Orbit:

Stephen Zhang, Vice President of Investor Relations

Stephen.Zhang@virginorbit.com
562-384-4400

Articoli correlati

Okta to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on August 31, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced that it will release its financial...
Continua a leggere

Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial...
Continua a leggere

Ameresco Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
– Record Q2 Revenue and Profit with Growth Across All Business Lines – – Continued Momentum in New Project Awards...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Okta to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on August 31, 2022

Business Wire