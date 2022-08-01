Virgin Orbit Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) (“Virgin Orbit” or the “Company”) announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market closes on Friday, August 12, 2022. The Company will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants located in the United States may access the call by dialing 1-877-407-0792. International callers may access the call by dialing 1-201-689-8263. A live webcast link will also be available at https://investors.virginorbit.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

A telephonic replay will be available from 7:30 pm Eastern Time on Friday, August 12, 2022 until 11:59 pm Eastern Time on Friday, August 26, 2022. Participants may access the replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921. International callers may access the replay by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and enter access code 13731912. An archived replay of the call will be available on the investors portion of the Virgin Orbit website at https://investors.virginorbit.com/.

ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT

Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747-400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer’s needs. Learn more at www.virginorbit.com and visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @virginorbit, and Instagram @virgin.orbit.

Contacts

INQUIRIES:

Media, Virgin Orbit:



press@virginorbit.com

Amanda Horn



Amanda.horn@4media-group.com

775-636-2567

Investor Relations, Virgin Orbit:

Stephen Zhang, Vice President of Investor Relations



Stephen.Zhang@virginorbit.com

562-384-4400