Home Business Wire Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference...
Business Wire

Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

di Business Wire

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2024 following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Virgin Galactic will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.virgingalactic.com.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. Scale and profitability are driven by next generation vehicles capable of bringing humans to space at an unprecedented frequency with an industry-leading cost structure. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.

Contacts

For Investor Relations inquiries:
Eric Cerny – Vice President, Investor Relations

VG-IR@virgingalactic.com

For Media inquiries:
Aleanna Crane – Vice President, Communications

news@virgingalactic.com

Articoli correlati

Spire Global Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SPIR--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and...
Continua a leggere

OppFi Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) (“OppFi” or the “Company”), a tech-enabled, mission-driven specialty finance platform that broadens the reach...
Continua a leggere

Energy Vault Announces Supply of B-Vault Energy Storage System and Start Commercial Operations of 100MW/200MWh Jupiter Power Battery Energy Storage System at St. Gall

Business Wire Business Wire -
Built with Energy Vault’s proprietary B-Vault AC block and managed by the VaultOS Energy Management System, the St. Gall...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php