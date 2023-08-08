Virgin Australia Standardizes on New Relic to Enhance Online Services

Leading Australian airline deepens investment in observability to drive enhanced customer experiences across its digital landscape

Virgin Australia understands the critical role online services play in delivering exceptional customer experiences. By using New Relic to establish a more proactive observability posture, Virgin Australia gains deep insights into its digital infrastructure, enabling faster troubleshooting and continuous improvement of its online and internal services. As part of Virgin Australia’s digital transformation, the New Relic observability platform has been deployed across mobile applications, websites, existing custom applications, and the airline’s new microservice platform to proactively monitor the availability of these critical services.

“New Relic has become an essential integrated toolset for Virgin Australia, providing unparalleled efficiency and observability at every level,” said Virgin Australia Head of Infrastructure and Support Simon Lawrence. “The real-time data, flexible query-based thresholding and smart deviation detection have substantially reduced noise and the time required to configure actionable alerting, allowing us to get on the front foot to proactively detect, respond, and resolve incidents.”

Implementations and benefits include:

Reduction in resolution time: Through automatic correlation with underlying infrastructure, end-to-end traces, and code-level performance statistics, Virgin Australia has significantly reduced the time from detection to remediation.

Through automatic correlation with underlying infrastructure, end-to-end traces, and code-level performance statistics, Virgin Australia has significantly reduced the time from detection to remediation. Reduction in critical system P1 and P2 alerts: New Relic Alert management is a key driver for detecting degradation in service performance and providing a single source of truth for support staff to identify issues quickly.

New Relic Alert management is a key driver for detecting degradation in service performance and providing a single source of truth for support staff to identify issues quickly. Improving developer productivity: The entire development team can focus more on tasks that deliver value to customers, rather than manually monitoring logging and infrastructure tools.

The entire development team can focus more on tasks that deliver value to customers, rather than manually monitoring logging and infrastructure tools. Lower investigation time: Using New Relic application performance monitoring (APM), engineering teams can get ahead of issues as soon as they arise to minimise any impact on the end-user experience.

Using New Relic application performance monitoring (APM), engineering teams can get ahead of issues as soon as they arise to minimise any impact on the end-user experience. Improving business-level reporting: Engineering teams can use New Relic dashboards to proactively communicate the health of the digital business with company stakeholders.

Virgin Australia is also in the process of rolling out New Relic Log Management to further improve visibility across its entire stack.

“Virgin Australia is an iconic brand that prides itself on delivering the best customer experience in-flight and online,” said New Relic ANZ Regional Vice President Jason Leonidas. “New Relic is proud to have played a role in their transformation and we look forward to supporting the further rollout of New Relic as their systems and infrastructure evolves.”

The New Relic observability platform democratizes data beyond the typical backend users, making it available to groups such as customer service, support, product, sales, marketing, and business executives. Having this data front and center empowers organizations to effectively visualize the relationships among developers, operations, and customers with a curated business performance dashboard that gives teams an overview of how users are experiencing their applications. Knowing how customers use or abandon applications and services helps brands improve infrastructure and adjust strategy.

About Virgin Australia:

Founded in the year 2000 by Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Australia is now one of the largest Australian airlines operating an extensive domestic network as well as short-haul international services, charter and cargo operations, and its loyalty program, Velocity Frequent Flyer. The Group employs more than 7,000 people and has been a competitor in the Australian aviation landscape for 22 years. Virgin Australia boasts more than 11 million Velocity members who can use their Points to redeem flights to over 500 destinations around the world through Virgin Australia and the airline’s extensive list of international partner carriers.

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury’s, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.

