Viral Launch Triumphs at the Netty Awards

“Receiving this is an incredible honor. Our team shows up every day to give their work everything they have and this was no exception. This is just more evidence to support my belief that this group of people is one of the most dedicated and creative teams out there. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished together,” said Keith Jarvis, VP of Marketing.

The Great Site Migration: From Content Strategy to Conversion

Viral Launch’s award-winning initiative, “The Great Site Migration: From Content Strategy to Conversion,” embodies the company’s drive to always be setting a higher bar. In the constant shifts and deviations that occur across many industries, the team conceived and integrated a masterwork of digital marketing strategy, data, and design that transformed high-quality content into a windfall of conversions.

Page load times decreased by 35%, resulting in a smoother user experience. Content Engagement : Users now engage with the site at a significantly higher rate, contributing to a 49% increase in free trial sign-ups.

Users now engage with the site at a significantly higher rate, contributing to a 49% increase in free trial sign-ups. Trust Building : A 50% improvement in Google reviews and TrustPilot ratings reflects the lasting effectiveness of the strategy.

A 50% improvement in Google reviews and TrustPilot ratings reflects the lasting effectiveness of the strategy. Paid Search Conversion : Optimized blog articles that acted as landing pages achieved a 14% conversion rate (compared to 7% for non-blog content).

Optimized blog articles that acted as landing pages achieved a 14% conversion rate (compared to 7% for non-blog content). SEO Visibility: Featured snippets and improved rankings (36% increase in keywords ranking in positions 1–3) elevated visibility.

The migration not only redefined Viral Launch’s approach to engaging users but set new standards for conversion optimization and innovative digital marketing efforts.

About Viral Launch

Viral Launch is a leading innovator in eCommerce, committed to empowering sellers with the tools and insights needed to dominate the market. Their mission is to drive success through data-driven strategies, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled expertise.

About The Netty Awards

The Netty Awards are one of the most trusted laurels in the digital marketing industry. The awards honor top leaders and companies that demonstrate creativity, technical proficiency, and innovation.

For more information about Viral Launch please visit www.viral-launch.com.

