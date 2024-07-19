Vir Biotechnology to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 1, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the Company will provide financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, on August 1, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 1, 2024.





Financial results will be provided via a press release after market close and will be accessible under Press Releases in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio. Participants may access the conference call via webcast on the Events & Presentations page of Vir’s website at https://investors.vir.bio/events-presentations or listen in by dialing the U.S. toll free number (800) 715-9871 or international +1 (646) 307-1963, Conference ID: 7568777. A recorded version of the call will be available on the website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is an immunology company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by treating and preventing infectious diseases and other serious conditions, including viral-associated diseases. Vir has assembled two technology platforms that are designed to modulate the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta and hepatitis B viruses, and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir has several preclinical candidates in its pipeline, including those targeting influenza A and B, COVID-19, RSV/MPV and HPV. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

