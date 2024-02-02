Home Business Wire Vir Biotechnology to Provide Business Update and Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial...
Business Wire

Vir Biotechnology to Provide Business Update and Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on February 22, 2024

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VIR–Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the Company will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, on February 22, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 22, 2024.


The corporate update and financial results will be provided via a press release after market close and will be accessible under Press Releases in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio. Participants may access the conference call via webcast on the Events & Presentations page of Vir’s website at https://investors.vir.bio/events-presentations. A recorded version of the call will be available on the website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is an immunology company focused on combining cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent infectious diseases and other serious conditions. Vir has assembled two technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta and hepatitis B viruses and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir has several preclinical candidates in its pipeline, including those targeting influenza A and B, COVID-19, RSV/MPV and HPV. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Contacts

Media
Carly Scaduto

Senior Director, Media Relations

cscaduto@vir.bio
+1 314-368-5189

Investors
Sasha Damouni Ellis

Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

sdamouni@vir.bio

Articoli correlati

Bentley Systems to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Results on February 27, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, will release its fourth quarter and full...
Continua a leggere

McGrath Sets Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Date and Time

Business Wire Business Wire -
LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McGrath RentCorp (“McGrath” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MGRC), a leading business-to-business rental company, today announced plans to...
Continua a leggere

NetApp Hosts Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After market close on Thursday, February 29, 2024, NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) will announce financial results for...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php