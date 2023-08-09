Home Business Wire VIQ Solutions to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, August...
Business Wire

VIQ Solutions to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, August 14, 2023

di Business Wire

PHOENIX, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX:VQS and NASDAQ:VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after market close on Monday, August 14, 2023. VIQ management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, August 15 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.


Investors may access a live webcast of the call on the Company’s website at www.viqsolutions.com/investors or by dialing 1-888-440-4052 (North America toll-free) or +1-646-960-0827 (international) to be connected to the call by an operator using conference ID number 4983233. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through the same link approximately one hour after the conference call concludes.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Contacts

Media:
Laura Haggard

Chief Marketing Officer

VIQ Solutions

Phone: (800) 263-9947

Email: marketing@viqsolutions.com

Articoli correlati

Kodak Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) today reported financial results for the second quarter 2023. Second quarter 2023 highlights...
Continua a leggere

BlackSky Signs Five-Launch Deal with Rocket Lab to Launch Next-Gen Capabilities and Meet Growing Demand for High-Frequency Monitoring

Business Wire Business Wire -
Agreement secures ability to commence launch of Gen-3 satellites in 2024HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BKSY #artificialintelligence--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) and...
Continua a leggere

ON24 Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Second quarter total revenue of $42.1 million Achieved Q2 2023 profitability target, and Q4 2023 profitability milestone ahead of schedule Launched...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php