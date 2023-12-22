VIQ Solutions Announces Final Draw on Previously Announced US$15 Million Credit Facility

PHOENIX, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ”, “VIQ Solutions” or the “Company”) (TSX: VQS) today announces that it has drawn the final advance of US$750,000.00 (the “Final Advance”) under its previously announced senior secured loan (the “Loan”) of up to US$15 million with Beedie Investments Ltd. (the “Lender”) pursuant to the terms of its credit agreement dated January 13, 2023 between the Company and the Lender (the “Credit Agreement”). In connection with the final draw, the Company and the Lender amended the Credit Agreement pursuant to the terms of a second amendment agreement (the “Second Amendment Agreement”).





As of the date hereof, the full US$15 million of the Loan has been advanced to the Company. The Company intends to use the Final Advance for general corporate purposes.

A copy of the Credit Agreement is available, and a copy of the Second Amendment Agreement will be available, under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

