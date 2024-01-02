Home Business Wire Vince Announces Participation in the 26th Annual ICR Conference
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vince Holding Corp., (NYSE: VNCE) (“VNCE” or the “Company”), a global contemporary retailer, today announced that Jack Schwefel, Chief Executive Officer, and John Szczepanski, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the 26th Annual ICR Conference, held at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, FL. The Company is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relation website, http://investors.vince.com/. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.

ABOUT VINCE HOLDING CORP.

Vince Holding Corp. is a global retail company that operates the Vince brand women’s and men’s ready to wear business. Vince, established in 2002, is a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand best known for creating elevated yet understated pieces for every day effortless style. Vince Holding Corp. operates 49 full-price retail stores, 17 outlet stores, and its e-commerce site, vince.com and through its subscription service Vince Unfold, www.vinceunfold.com, as well as through premium wholesale channels globally. Please visit www.vince.com for more information.

This press release is also available on the Vince Holding Corp. website (http://investors.vince.com/).

