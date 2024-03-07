Vimly Benefit Solutions Announces Strategic Hire to Further Enable Growth

Healthcare industry expert Marc Palmer joins Vimly to continue its momentum









SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vimly Benefit Solutions (“Vimly”), a leader in the benefits administration space, has announced the addition of Marc Palmer as the new Chief Commercial Officer. Marc will lead and support Vimly’s client services, customer success, marketing, sales, revenue operations, and mergers and acquisitions in this new capacity.

“As Vimly continues to execute its growth strategy and follow up on our strategic majority investment from Rubicon Technology Partners, it became clear that we needed someone like Marc,” said Shannon Jurdana, CEO at Vimly. “Marc is a seasoned executive in the healthcare space, with a history of growing and scaling teams to exceed big goals and deliver next-level results.”

Before joining Vimly, Palmer spent 15 years at Express Scripts, Inc., leading sales and creating new departments. Palmer was also CEO of ConnectYourCare and inVentiv Health and Chief Operating Officer at SS&C Health and Stonebrook Risk Solutions.

“I am impressed by the level of talent and professionalism and the foundation the Vimly team has built. We are uniquely positioned to expand Vimly’s national presence dramatically,” said Palmer.

Vimly recently secured a strategic majority investment from Rubicon Technology Partners, a private equity firm based in Boulder, Colo., that is focused exclusively on investing in and growing software companies. Building on Vimly’s momentum as a category leader, the investment will accelerate growth through go-to-market expansion, product innovation, and the pursuit of acquisition opportunities.

Vimly Benefit Solutions provides an HRIS SaaS platform that delivers a digital quote-to-card experience for carriers, third-party administrators, general agents, brokers, employers, and employees. Founded in 1993, Vimly is solving some of the most difficult challenges in the industry: complex enrollment, consolidated billing, and platform integrations. For more information about Vimly, please visit www.vimly.com.

