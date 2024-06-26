Vimly Benefit Solutions Announces Another Strategic Hire: Joseph Carpinelli as New CFO

Seasoned CFO Joins Vimly to Build on Momentum and Future Growth









SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vimly Benefit Solutions (“Vimly”), a leader in the benefits administration space, has announced the addition of Joseph Carpinelli as the new Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Carpinelli, a seasoned financial leader, brings a wealth of experience from the life sciences, healthcare, and technology sectors. His early career with large Fortune 50 organizations honed his skills, and he has since applied his expertise to help middle-market and founder-led organizations scale and grow. With a track record of leading or supporting over 30 transactions, Joe’s extensive M&A experience will be a valuable asset to Vimly’s business initiatives.

“After the recent addition of Marc Palmer as our Chief Commercial Officer, I am thrilled to round out our executive team with the strategic addition of Joe Carpinelli,” said Shannon Jurdana, CEO at Vimly.

“I am excited to join the Vimly team at this inflection point. Shannon and the Vimly management team have the company poised for significant growth, and I look forward to the journey ahead,” said Mr. Carpinelli.

Vimly recently secured a significant strategic investment from Rubicon Technology Partners, a private equity firm based in Boulder, Colorado, that is dedicated to investing in and growing software companies. This investment, in line with Vimly’s momentum as a category leader, will accelerate growth and open doors for go-to-market expansion, product innovation, and the pursuit of acquisition opportunities, fostering an optimistic outlook for Vimly’s future.

About Vimly Benefit Solutions

Vimly Benefit Solutions provides an HRIS SaaS platform that delivers a digital quote-to-card experience for carriers, third-party administrators, general agents, brokers, employers, and employees. Founded in 1993, Vimly is solving some of the industry’s most difficult challenges: complex enrollment, consolidated billing, and platform integrations. For more information about Vimly, please visit www.vimly.com.

About Rubicon Technology Partners

Rubicon Technology Partners is a middle market private equity firm that invests in enterprise software companies with proven products and talented management teams to help grow and scale their businesses. Rubicon has over $3.8 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with additional offices in New Haven, Connecticut and Palo Alto, California. For more information about Rubicon, please visit www.rubicontp.com.

