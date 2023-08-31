VigorPool’s IFA 2023 Showcase: Elevating Homes With Green Energy Innovations for a Sustainable Future

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VigorPool, a pioneering company dedicated to sustainable energy solutions, proudly introduces its latest innovations: the Balcony Solar Energy Storage System and Residential Energy Storage System. These groundbreaking offerings cater to families committed to eco-conscious living by harnessing solar energy while preserving Earth’s resources. Learn more on our official website or experience their capabilities at the IFA 2023 Berlin exhibition.









Balcony Solar Energy Storage System: Empowering Green Homes

The VigorPool Balcony Solar Energy Storage System integrates a Microinverter, Solar Panels, and VigorPool 2240Wh Energy Storage Battery for efficient energy storage, providing a comprehensive solution for households. This system offers the ultimate utilization of solar power beyond imagination.

Solar Battery Solutions: Smart Savings for Homes

Generating approximately 1460KWh of electricity annually, this system could help the family to save around 500euros(i) a year. Combines Dual MPPT (800W Max Input) with the Microinverter to directly power homes with clean solar energy. It reduces grid strain during peak hours and minimizes reliance on grids, resulting in reduced energy bills. The system acts as a reliable backup power source during outages and can even contribute surplus energy to the public grid to earn a packet.

(i)Calculate based on the current electricity tariff rates in Germany.

Unlocking Government Incentives

As the emphasis on clean energy grows, governments worldwide are implementing policies to offer incentives, including subsidies(ii), to encourage adoption of solutions like the Balcony Solar Energy Storage System.

(ii)For detailed information on available policies, please refer to the official government webpage.

Mini Size, Maximum Energy

In On-Grid mode, compliance with regulations is ensured with an 800W Output, while Off-Grid mode offers a robust 2200W output, capable of energizing up to 99% of household appliances. From heavy-duty devices like air conditioners to low-wattage gadgets like phones, the stored energy covers all needs.

Effortless Design for Every Space

Each component of the VigorPool Balcony Solar Energy Storage System is lightweight and user-friendly, ensuring straightforward installation. Suitable for various settings, including apartment balconies, gardens, and RVs, the plug-and-play microinverter, solar panels, and portable batteries optimize space. The portable battery and solar panel can be easily disconnected for off-grid use.

Residential Energy Storage System: Enhance Your Grid Independence

VigorPool Residential Energy Storage System offers a comprehensive, reliable, and sustainable power solution for all households, which is designed to meet the needs of all households. Harness the power of innovation for a greener and more self-sufficient future.

Empowering Homes with Uninterrupted Power

Amid urban power shortages or unexpected outages, VigorPool’s dependable Residential Energy Storage System ensures uninterrupted power for your entire household. Designed to safeguard your home against city power shortages and sudden outages, this system guarantees uninterrupted energy supply for your entire household. With an impressive 25KWh capacity, a single charge can power a large family’s emergency needs for up to 7 days.

Boosting Family Revenue

This highly efficient solution not only harvesting and storing Solar Energy, providing household energy during peak hours to Save Costs, and Earning Income by supplying excess power back to the public grid. It can also utilize inexpensive electricity during off-peak hours to fully charge the battery for Round-the-Clock household power.

Ample Capacity, Customizable Solutions

Utilizing LiFePO4 batteries for reliability for decades, each with a 5KWh capacity, the Residential Energy Storage System is modular and expandable up to 25KWh. Choose between Wall-Mounted and Stackable Configurations to tailor solutions to your power needs, saving space and eliminating clutter.

Reliability and Safety

Equipped with features like BMS and IP65 protection, VigorPool prioritizes safety and practicality. Low voltage safety connections and easy compatibility enhance the system’s usability, ensuring comprehensive safeguarding for your home.

Step into a Greener Future

VigorPool’s innovations usher in a future where home energy storage is not only about saving but also about earning. Join us in making each day a green investment as we light the path to an eco-friendly and prosperous tomorrow.

