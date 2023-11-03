Vigilant Ops Wins 6th Annual DataTribe Cybersecurity Challenge

FULTON, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies, today announced Vigilant Ops as the winner of its sixth annual DataTribe Challenge. Vigilant Ops emerged among a field of five finalists. As the 2023 DataTribe Challenge winner, Vigilant Ops will move forward in the investment process with DataTribe with the possibility of receiving up to $2 million in seed capital.

Vigilant Ops is the leading automation platform for the generation, maintenance, and authenticated sharing of certified Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs). Vigilant Ops performs continuous vulnerability monitoring and alerting, security patch notifications, and the ability to upload SBOMs from alternate sources.

The Biden Administration’s National Security Strategy and Executive Order 14028 requires organizations to secure the components of the software products used to manage our nation’s most vital national security interests – from critical infrastructure to healthcare to financial services and more. SBOMs are essential to creating a secure and resilient software ecosystem.

“This is a tremendous honor for our company and our team, and validates the thesis we have employed to help our customers secure the mission-critical software products they use daily,” said Ken Zalevsky, Vigilant Ops CEO. “Organizations are now required to scrutinize their software security like never before. Cataloging the components in all the software they use is a massive challenge. We look forward to working with DataTribe to expand our ability to help organizations across multiple vertical markets in need.”

The DataTribe Challenge is an annual competition that brings together entrepreneurs from around the world to identify technology startups with a vision to disrupt cybersecurity and data science. Five finalists — Vigilant Ops, LeakSignal, Ampsight, Ceritas, and Dapple Security — split more than $30,000 in prize money.

“The DataTribe Challenge has one core objective: find talented innovators focused on solving over-the-horizon cybersecurity challenges,” said John Funge, managing director of DataTribe. “Our finalists have developed solutions critical in protecting our national security. Our winner – Vigilant Ops – is truly at the forefront of a seismic shift in how software will be developed, managed, and monitored. Vigilant Ops will enable a future where software producers can provide appropriate visibility into the software components that make the product. And software buyers can take action on that new visibility to reduce their cybersecurity risk.”

To learn more about the 6th Annual DataTribe Challenge winner, please visit: https://datatribe.com/challenge.

