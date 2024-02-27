ViewSonic Named the Designed for Surface Partner of the Year

Three New Monitors Propelled a New Category for Designed for Surface Products

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4K—ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, was named the 2023 Partner of the Year in the second annual Designed for Surface Partner Awards. ViewSonic launched three monitors that helped initiate a new category for the Designed for Surface Program by Microsoft. The Designed for Surface Awards recognizes manufacturing partners that demonstrate exceptional customer engagement, customer experience, and innovation in support of Surface products. Microsoft tests and certifies each Designed for Surface product for compatibility with specified Surface devices.





The ViewSonic VG245, VG275, and VP275-4K are the only Designed for Surface-approved and validated monitors, specifically recommended for use with all Microsoft USB-C Surface products. Packed with a variety of versatile features, these monitors are ideal for home or office use. All three of these monitors include USB-C connectivity for charging power, video, and audio over a single cable, and will charge Surface devices without the need for an additional power cable.

“We offer heartfelt congratulations to ViewSonic. The Designed for Surface certified monitors from ViewSonic have established a new category and helped our customers take their productivity and creativity to the next level,” said Allison Cargill, Accessories Product Lead, Microsoft. “We appreciate the collaborative partnership with ViewSonic and are impressed with their dedication to customer experience.”

“We’re honored to be selected as Partner of the Year,” said Jeff Muto, Business Line Director at ViewSonic. “This partnership ensures that Surface and ViewSonic users have a suite of products and devices that can work together seamlessly at home or in the office. All three ViewSonic DfS monitors come with features and functionality that are essential for productivity, and with the Designed for Surface designation, consumers will have a system that fits with their work style.”

Finalists and winners for the awards were selected from nominations received by the Designed for Surface team. Candidates for Partner of the Year were judged based on customer engagement, the impact of their product line on the market and range of support for Surface products. Designed for Surface has worked with partners to expand the range of accessories available to support consumer and commercial scenarios for more than a decade.

VG245

A 24-inch Full HD (1920x1080p) IPS monitor with thin bezels; 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms G2G response time

USB-C connectivity for fast data, audio, and video transfer, and 60W charging over one cable; Other connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and USB-A/B

Available: Now for an estimated street price of $245.00 [USD]

VG275

A 27-inch Full HD (1920x1080p) IPS monitor with thin bezels; 60Hz refresh rate and a 5ms G2G response time

USB-C connectivity for fast data, audio, and video transfer, and 60W charging over one cable; Other connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and USB-A/B

Available: Now for an estimated street price of $290.00 [USD]

VP275-4K

A 27-inch 4K UHD (3840x2160p) IPS monitor with thin bezels; 60Hz refresh rate with 5ms response time

100% sRGB, EBU, SMPTE-C, Rec. 709, and DICOM-SIM color spaces and Delta E<2 accuracy*; Pantone Validated for color accuracy; certified as capable of reproducing Pantone Matching System colors

USB-C connectivity for fast data, audio, and video transfer, and 60W charging over one cable; Other connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-A/B

Available: Now for an estimated street price of $435.00 [USD]

To find out more about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com and follow on Facebook, YouTube, X and Instagram.

About ViewSonic

ViewSonic, headquartered in California, is a leading global visual solutions provider reaching over 100 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in visual technology, ViewSonic delivers a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, and services that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, interactive displays, LED displays, SaaS solutions, AI service, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. Designed for optimal performance and customer satisfaction, these solutions integrate sustainable production practices and uphold comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. At ViewSonic, our mission is to let customers “See the Difference” every day. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

* Based on sRGB mode. Actual values may vary by 1% depending on color mode used. Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

