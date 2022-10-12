ViewSonic Launches Two New 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitors

The ELITE XG340C-2K and ELITE XG341C-2K Feature HDMI 2.1, 180Hz + Refresh Rates, USB- C and Immersive Curves.

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ELITE_XG—ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, adds two new monitors to the ELITE gaming line-up. The ViewSonic ELITE™ XG340C-2K and XG341C-2K join the XG series of premium gaming monitors. These 34-inch monitors feature native 3440×1440 resolutions, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, curved screens and fast 180+ Hz refresh rates. Gamers can immerse themselves in new worlds and experience games with ultra-smooth gameplay, lightning-fast response times, and VR-like immersion.

“By adding these amazing 34-inch curved gaming monitors to the ELITE XG line, ViewSonic is ensuring that immersion is part of the gaming experience,” said Jeff Muto, business line director at ViewSonic. “These monitors were engineered to perform. We added in features like HDMI 2.1, USB-C, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and even a KVM switch to connect to anything a gamer would want to and seamless jump between those premium digital experiences.”

The ELITE XG340C-2K features a fast, native, 165Hz refresh rate, overclockable to a rapid 180Hz output. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology automatically synchronizes the monitor and GPU output to effortlessly reduce screen tearing and lag. The “Pro” in AMD FreeSync Premium Pro speaks to the HDR experience providing an incredible combination of smooth gaming, low latency, and lifelike colors and contrast. The XG340C-2K , via USB-C, provides 65W of charging power, and video, audio, and data over a single connector. The VESA-certified DisplayHDR400 delivers dynamic contrast and intense image quality. HDMI 2.1 means 4K at max refresh rate on PC and 120Hz gameplay on all modern consoles that support 120Hz output.

ELITE XG340C-2K

34-inch curved gaming monitor with native UWUHD (3440×1440) resolution

1000R curved screen with a 180Hz (OC) refresh rate and a 1ms (GTG) response time

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA DisplayHDR

Connectivity includes: HDMI v2.1, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A and USB-B, (1x upstream , 3x downstream ) and one Audio-Out (3.5mm)

Built-in KVM feature to control multiple devices with a single mouse, keyboard and monitor set-up

Available: November 2022 for an estimated street price of $799.99* [USD]

Featuring a native 3440×1440 resolution and a VESA DisplayHDR 1400 certification, the ELITE XG341C-2K is a 34-inch, 1500R curved screen mini-LED monster. Utilizing 1152-zone mini-LED backlighting with full-array local dimming, the monitor brings out the details with the brightest whites and darkest blacks for true-to-life colors and contrast, on any content when compared to conventional gaming monitors. With a super swift 200Hz (OC) refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, and PureXP black frame insertion technology, the XG341C-2K delivers smooth gaming, exceptional visual quality, smooth graphics, and low latency. The HDMI 2.1 means 4K at max refresh rate on PC and 120Hz gameplay on all modern consoles that support 120Hz output. Our USB-C implementation builds on what the XG340C-2K offers with a higher 90W power output to charge even more powerful laptops and USB-C equipped devices.

ELITE XG341C-2K

34-inch, mini-LED, curved gaming monitor with native UWUHD (3440×1440) resolution

1500R curved screen with a 200Hz (OC) refresh rate and a 1ms (GTG) response time

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA DisplayHDR 1400



PureXP Motion Blur Reduction technology to improve left-to-right motion image clarity

Customizable ViewSonic ELITE RGB Lighting

Built-in KVM feature to control multiple devices with a single mouse, keyboard and monitor set-up

Available: December 2022 for an estimated street price of $1,499.99* [USD]

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

*Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

