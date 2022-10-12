ViewSonic Launches ColorPro VP16-OLED Ultra-Thin Portable Monitor

Engineered and Designed for Exceptional Color Performance; Features Flexible Foldable Stand for Easy Height Adjustment, and a Protective Monitor Hood/Screen Cover

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ColorPro—ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the ViewSonic® ColorPro™ VP16-OLED Portable Display. A 15.6-inch portable monitor with native 1080p Full HD resolution, it is ideal for creative professionals looking for remarkable color performance with advanced OLED technology. The VP16-OLED is Pantone-Validated, and factory calibrated to deliver richer color uniformity, accuracy, and enhanced details, ensuring that it meets the demands of professional content creators.

The ColorPro VP16-OLED is specifically designed with its mainboard in the stand, which allows the display to have one of the thinnest CNC aluminum-framed OLED panels on a portable monitor . The stand’s flexible, foldable design offers easy height adjustment to secure the perfect angle. A tripod mount is integrated into the stand so that the display can be used as an incredibly high-quality photo or video preview display for fine adjustments in the field, while a protective screen cover also doubles as a shading hood for a “dark room” effect.

“The ViewSonic ColorPro VP16-OLED portable monitor was designed for portability and flexibility,” said Jeff Muto, business line director at ViewSonic. “Its unique folding stand design with its light and simple form factor allows users to take it just about anywhere. The distinctive screen cover can also be used as a shading hood. This integrated design creates a “dark room” type of setting when used in a high-brightness environment or even outdoors where lighting can affect what’s on the screen. As part of the ColorPro VP series, we made sure that even our portable monitor meets the demands of color-critical work of professional creators.”

ColorPro VP16-OLED

– 15.6-inch portable monitor with a native 1080p Full HD (1920×1080) resolution



– 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 400nits of brightness, 1ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate



– Connectivity includes: 2x USB Type-C for 2-way charging, mini-HDMI and 3.5mm headphone jack



– OLED panel with highly adjustable stand and built-in hood and cover accessory



– 14-inches in length and less than one-inch thick; 2.2 pounds



– 100% DCI-P3 coverage, Pantone-Validated, and factory calibrated for color critical work



– Available: November 2022 with an estimated street price of $399.99 [USD]

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference®.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

