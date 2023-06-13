ViewSonic Introduces Flagship 21:9 5K ViewBoard Interactive Display

The ViewBoard IFP105S Delivers Connectivity, Interactivity and Multitasking Features for Productivity and Collaboration

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5K—INFOCOMM 2023 Booth #1614 – ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, adds the ViewBoard® IFP105S interactive display to its award-winning line. Engineered for corporate environments, this native 5K display offers an immersive sharing solution with multiple connectivity options, wireless content sharing and seamless functionality. The ViewBoard IFP105S is a powerful and versatile collaboration solution that can help organizations achieve their communication and productivity goals.

The ViewSonic® ViewBoard® IFP105S is a 105-inch, 21:9 ultra-wide interactive display with native 5K resolution. Built for seamless functionality in corporate spaces, the IFP105S offers an immersive sharing solution. The display offers effortless and instant presentation efficiency with its 21:9 aspect ratio, dual-pen 40-point touch, wireless content sharing with multiple split screens and 2-way touch interactivity support.

“ViewSonic is committed to providing innovative visual solutions that enhance productivity and collaboration in modern workplaces,” said Sean Liu, Senior Business Line Manager for ViewSonic Americas. “The IFP105S delivers an optimal screen size and aspect ratio for Microsoft Teams Front Row and gives you a more immersive experience for your next virtual collaboration session.”

With Airplay, Chromecast and Miracast support, the display offers instant and seamless presentation functionality for wireless content sharing. The split screen and 2-way touch interactivity with ViewBoard Cast™ application makes collaboration easy and intuitive. The ultrawide screen with advanced annotation and collaboration tools are optimized for hybrid meetings.

The ViewBoard IFP105S comes with multiple connectivity options including USB-C with 65W of charging, HDMI, DisplayPort, and RS232. It features built-in 2.1 speakers and an 8-element microphone. The display is designed to work with most video conference programs that support a 21:9 aspect ratio, making it a versatile solution for modern workplaces.

The ViewBoard IFP105S will be available in July for an estimated street price of $14,999.00 [USD]

For further news and information about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com and follow on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard® software ecosystem. With 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference®.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

*Pricing, specifications and availability are subject to change without notice.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

Contacts

Joey Lee



JSL Marketing for ViewSonic [U.S.]



T: 310-592-1712



E: joey@jslcomm.com

Caroline McGrath



CMM Communications for ViewSonic [Canada]



T: 416-972-1642



E: caroline@cmm-communications.com

Nury Lavandier



JSL Marketing for ViewSonic [Latin America]



T: 305-491-0530



E: nury@jslcomm.com