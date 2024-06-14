ViewSonic Announces 92-Inch, 5K, Ultra-Wide Commercial Display Optimized for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Digital Signage

The CDE92UW is Engineered for Simplicity and Performance; Ensure Continuous 24/7 Operation for Enhanced Messaging and Communication

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5K—INFOCOMM 2024 Booth #W1215 — ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and edtech solutions, introduces the ultra-wide 92-inch CDE92UW commercial display. With its native 5K resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and high brightness levels, the CDE92UW is designed to maximize messaging and communication capabilities, ensuring seamless 24/7 operation. This innovative display is ideal for corporate, educational, and retail environments, offering a dynamic and immersive solution that enhances visual experiences.





The ViewSonic® CDE92UW revolutionizes visual content delivery with deeper immersion and precision, featuring a 33% increase in screen real estate compared to traditional 16:9 displays. This additional space is perfect for the Front Row layout in Microsoft Teams Rooms, allowing for more engaging and productive meetings. The display is built for performance and simplicity, equipped with an Octa-core SoC and Android 13, which facilitate efficient multitasking. A USB-C one-cable solution supports 100W power delivery, simplifying connectivity with external devices.

“ViewSonic continues to deliver display solutions that boost productivity, enhance communication, and improve user experiences,” said Jeff Muto, Business Line Director at ViewSonic. “With the CDE92UW, we’re offering a versatile commercial display that integrators can utilize for their customers in large venues. The display integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Teams Rooms, features integrated software for centralized management, and supports additional devices and accessories to meet diverse needs. The CDE92UW also fits into a standard cargo elevator, simplifying transportation.”

Designed for various installations, the CDE92UW can be used in both landscape and portrait modes. It features wireless screen casting and sharing through myViewBoard Display™ and vCast™ software. The integrated ViewSonic Manager™ allows for remote management, content updates, broadcasting, and software upgrades.

ViewSonic CDE92UW Ultra-Wide Commercial Display

92-inch display with 5K resolution and ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio for an immersive experience

Boosted productivity with 33 percent more screen space than traditional 16:9 displays for efficient multitasking

Designed for Microsoft Teams Rooms’ Front Row layout for enhanced teamwork

Octa-core SoC and Android 13 for smooth performance and efficient multitasking

24/7 operation rating and 500 cd/m2 brightness for consistent and reliable performance

25 percent high haze anti-glare treatment and uniform bezel for comfortable viewing

Versatile installation options in landscape or portrait mode for customized setup

Wireless screen casting and sharing via myViewBoard Display™ and vCast™

Integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Teams Rooms for efficient collaboration

HDMI 2.0/2.1, DisplayPort, USB-C with 100W power delivery, RJ45, and RS232 connectivity

Built-in ViewSonic Manager software for easy remote management and upgrades

Available in July 2024

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard® software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference®.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

*Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

