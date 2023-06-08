VieCure Platform Live with Oncology Care Partners in Miami, Florida to Accelerate the Adoption of Value-Based Cancer Care

Oncology Care Partners selected the VieCure™ Halo Intelligence platform to provide the best patient experience in cancer care

DENVER & MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VieCure today announced the go-live of OCP Miami as a part of VieCure’s strategic partnership with value-based care organization, Oncology Care Partners (“OCP”). The extension of this collaboration will assist OCP in its provision of world-class care to patients across its growing U.S. network, by supporting OCP’s providers in creating personalized treatment plans using VieCure’s Halo Intelligence Platform and helping OCP advance its commitment to overall health equity for its patients. This partnership is impactful as both companies are dedicated to revolutionizing the way that cancer patients are treated. OCP is committed to a new generation of cancer care, ensuring that patients are treated with “whole-person care,” giving them the opportunity to ensure the patient and family is supported and engaged throughout the entire care process. OCP has already opened its initial practice in Phoenix, Arizona, and is caring for Medicare Advantage patients in the surrounding area. It has also recently started offering care to patients in Miami, where it brings its value-based care model to patients. OCP is in the process of expanding to deliver world-class, community-based care throughout the country while striving for more efficient and individualized treatment options, and VieCure is proud to power all practices in its growing network. OCP is working to reduce unnecessary services which can in turn lower costs and reduce the burden placed on patients. Value-based care will ensure that patients receive the most comprehensive and efficient care, and in turn, improve the overall quality of life for patients and their families.

“We view VieCure as an important strategic partner, we share a mission: to make cancer care better for patients. As this partnership grows, we have the opportunity to accelerate growth for both companies and, by extension, the positive impact on cancer patients,” Joe Pietrzak, Oncology Care Partners CFO, and head of development.

VieCure has developed a proprietary artificial intelligence informatics software platform and combined it with a clinical inference engine, a codified content library, a patient mobile app, a physician mobile app, integrated tele-oncology, and a fulsome data and analytics solution. This comprehensive suite, all tethered to the A.I. clinical inference engine, is the market-leading point-of-care clinical decision support system in oncology. VieCure is also in the process of codifying the New Century Pathways in algorithms for use by clinicians at OCP practices.

“VieCure’s AI-based decision support platform with its world-leading knowledge library, including standard of care and precision medicine, will enable OCP’s clinicians to give their patients the most appropriate, cost-effective care tailored to their unique circumstances,” Dr. Fred Ashbury, VieCure’s Chief Scientific Officer.

About VieCure

VieCure has developed a proprietary artificial intelligence informatics software platform in conjunction with a clinical inference engine and point-of-care decision support system in oncology. The VieCure™ platform combines the latest in clinical knowledge with patient data to assist clinicians in generating personalized treatment plans and better managing a patient’s treatment throughout diagnosis, cancer therapy, and ongoing follow-up care. For more information, please visit viecure.com and connect with VieCure on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Oncology Care Partners

Oncology Care Partners (OCP) is an oncology provider built solely to provide value-based care serving Medicare Advantage patients. OCP’s community-based physicians serve every patient with high-touch, whole-person care that includes more time with a doctor, a dedicated advocate, clear and open communication, and 24/7 connectivity. OCP was launched by Valtruis, a WCAS company that provides a unique platform to transform healthcare through what is truly value-based care, and partners with New Century Health, a national pioneer in oncology and cardiology care management. OCP’s innovative model of care reduces unnecessary services, lowers costs, and adds value for patients, doctors, and providers. For more information, visit OncologyCarePartners.com.

Contacts

VieCure, Inc.



Hailey Hogue, Coordinator, Marketing and Social Media



hailey.hogue@viecure.com

Oncology Care Partners



Andrew King, Public Relations



aking@getinvolve.com