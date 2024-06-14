VideoAmp Continues to Expand Leadership Team with New Executive Appointments

The media measurement leader promotes Sharon Lee to EVP, General Counsel, Claudia-Celine Schachter to EVP, Finance and People, and brings on Melva Benoit as VP, Content Sports and Sales

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VideoAmp, a leading media measurement company revolutionizing advertising, today announced the continued expansion of their leadership team with the promotions of Sharon Lee as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Claudia-Celine Schachter as Executive Vice President of Finance and People, as well as the appointment of Melva Goffney Benoit to Vice President of Content Sports and Sales.





Sharon will oversee VideoAmp’s legal and privacy affairs, focusing on the company’s legal strategy, risk mitigation, and compliance. Claudia will oversee VideoAmp’s financial strategy and workplace culture initiatives. Both will be reporting to Paul Ross, CFO. Melva will be responsible for solidifying VideoAmp’s content and sports strategy, with a focus on cross platform measurement as well as generating revenue growth within VideoAmp’s sell side client base, specifically within the linear TV network ecosystem as well as sports verticals such as NBA, NFL and NHL. Melva will report to Bryan Goski, SVP of Sell Revenue at VideoAmp.

Sharon has served as legal counsel for VideoAmp for the past four years, most recently serving as Interim Chief Legal Officer, and prior to that, as VideoAmp’s Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel. Prior to joining the company, Sharon served as Principal, Senior Vice President and Counsel at Wilshire Associates, a global financial services firm.

“Managing and navigating legal and privacy risks has always been critical to VideoAmp’s mission and I look forward to continuing collaboration with our teams,” said Sharon. “In the past four years, I have seen VideoAmp’s growth in the media and measurement space and am thrilled to be part of the leadership team to take the company even further. It is an important time for legal compliance and strategy, as we continue to offer the market data driven solutions that require a legal perspective in their use and development.”

Claudia joined VideoAmp in August 2023 as Vice President of Finance, bringing extensive experience in financial leadership at startups, most recently serving as Vice President of Finance, People & Legal at e-scooter and bike share company, Spin.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be in this role. We have ambitious strategic and financial goals, and I am excited to continue partnering with my colleagues to achieve them. I also look forward to managing relationships with our investors and stakeholders, providing them with increased transparency as the business continues to scale,” said Claudia. “On the people side, I am excited to work closely with our business leaders and People team to offer opportunities for our employees to grow and thrive in an inclusive environment while delivering on our strategic priorities.”

Melva joined VideoAmp in May 2024 and held senior executive positions for media, entertainment, and consumer brands including Disney, Comedy Central, Cartoon Network, NBC, FOX, and Nickelodeon. “It is an exciting time to be a part of VideoAmp,” said Melva. “They have been dedicated for over a decade in revolutionizing how media is valued and transacted. I am thrilled for the opportunity to bring our team into this new chapter where content and sports will be a focal point for our growing client base.”

“Sharon, Claudia and Melva bring a wealth of experience and a profound understanding of VideoAmp’s core business and strategic vision to their new leadership roles,” said Paul Ross, Chief Financial Officer of VideoAmp. “Their new roles highlight not only their vast expertise and dedication but also their proven leadership, making them invaluable assets as we drive VideoAmp’s continued growth.”

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is a media measurement company revolutionizing advertising. By leveraging the power of currency-grade big data, VideoAmp’s solutions allow clients to access advanced audiences and real-time insights to plan, optimize and measure media investments across platforms. With these solutions, media sellers can increase the value of their inventory, while advertisers can benefit from increased return on investment. VideoAmp has seen incredible adoption for its measurement and currency solutions with 1400% YoY growth, 98% coverage of the TV publisher ecosystem, 11 agency groups and more than 1,000+ advertisers. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit www.videoamp.com.

Contacts

Geanna Diaz



videoamp@kitehillpr.com