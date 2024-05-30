VictoriaMetrics Slashes Data Storage Bills by 90% With World’s Most Cost-Efficient Monitoring

Outpaces comparable open-source solutions’ query latencies by 16x

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VictoriaMetrics today unveiled customer research proving it is the world’s most cost-efficient monitoring solution. The real-world results show customers can save energy costs and achieve Net Zero carbon compliance faster with VictoriaMetrics in their tech stack.





A combination of VictoriaMetrics’ optimized data structures and efficiently coded algorithms reduces the energy costs for data processing and storage by up to 90%. Compared to similar solutions, VictoriaMetrics customers and users need significantly less Central Processing Unit (CPU) compute power and Random Access Memory (RAM) storage space. In practice, this can result in 10x cloud cost savings and also save up to x4 network costs.

At a time of increased pressure on IT budgets, VictoriaMetrics minimizes the hardware needed for data storage reducing the reliance on physical servers which can be expensive, unreliable and hard to manage. Thanks to its smaller environmental impact and lower hardware costs, VictoriaMetrics can run on older IT infrastructure without sacrificing performance and saving further money on equipment upgrades.

VictoriaMetrics laps similar solutions

As a drop-in replacement for the most widely-used open-source monitoring system in the world, VictoriaMetrics provides a more efficient software solution. In a benchmark test, VictoriaMetrics outperformed similar solutions, using 1.7x less memory, 2.5x less disk space, and delivering 16x faster query latency on average. This significant improvement in performance translates into substantial cost savings.

Existing monitoring solutions come with hefty price tags and limitations in scalability due to their complex, resource-intensive architectures. These limitations force businesses to choose between monitoring a subset of their data, or incurring significant expenses. VictoriaMetrics’ open-source approach shatters this cost barrier and businesses can optimize performance, reduce costs associated with data movement, and gain a comprehensive view of their entire data landscape – avoiding the high licensing fees and hardware investments typically associated with proprietary software.

“Businesses need a monitoring solution that can keep up with the ever-increasing volume of data without breaking the bank”, said Roman Khavronenko, Co-Founder of VictoriaMetrics. “With VictoriaMetrics, businesses can benefit from the power of open-source software, smart data management techniques, and scalability, while enjoying unparalleled cost efficiency.”

VictoriaMetrics in action

Organizations are increasingly drawn to VictoriaMetrics due to its simplicity, reliability and efficiency, and a common issue they’re faced with is scalability. The architecture of VictoriaMetrics minimizes the energy needed for data processing and storage by as much as 90%, which customers opt for in comparison to other comparable technologies.

Customers with over 200 million active monthly users, for example, can ingest 120 million data points per second into their VictoriaMetrics cluster, whilst having the ability to retain 18 months’ worth of data without any concern about exorbitant storage costs. These features have resulted in 10x cost reductions for customers of VictoriaMetrics.

Stripping ‘dependency bloat’

Many organizations struggle with dependency bloat, which occurs when a software project has an excessive number of unnecessary dependencies, resulting in slower performance, larger size, and increased complexity. By removing these unnecessary dependencies, VictoriaMetrics not only improves its performance, but also significantly enhances cost efficiency. By taking only the necessary functionalities from libraries and implementing tailored solutions, VictoriaMetrics reduces resource usage, leading to lower infrastructure costs.

VictoriaLogs, soon to be announced…

VictoriaMetrics will soon be announcing the general availability of its open source, user friendly database for logs – VictoriaLogs. Similarly to VictoriaMetrics, VictoriaLogs is more cost-efficient and reliable than other solutions on the market. VictoriaLogs’ increased efficiency means it can handle up to 30x bigger data volumes than competitors, whilst running on the same hardware.

About VictoriaMetrics

Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, now globally led and headquartered in the US, VictoriaMetrics is the scaleup leader in the category of open source time series database monitoring. The VictoriaMetrics management team came together following successful careers elsewhere to solve the hard problems around very large, constantly changing data types which they themselves had encountered. VictoriaMetrics now boasts 500+ million downloads.

