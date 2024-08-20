VictoriaMetrics Cloud Reduces Monitoring Costs by 5x

Powered by open-source with enterprise features, VictoriaMetrics Cloud runs your monitoring infrastructure for you

At a time when almost every enterprise relies on complex data to run, VictoriaMetrics Cloud delivers the power of the popular VictoriaMetrics open-source time series solution, which has reached 750 million downloads, with enterprise features.

Cloud-based and managed round-the-clock by VictoriaMetrics engineers, VictoriaMetrics Cloud removes the burden of running and maintaining your monitoring infrastructure. This means enterprises don’t need to devote valuable internal resources on learning and maintaining specific monitoring tools. Instead, these teams can provide valuable insights and suggest improvements to IT operations and digital product development.

5x monitoring without breaking the bank

Many organizations have datasets which are both large and complex, making it difficult for IT teams to store, process, and analyze data using traditional monitoring methods. Feedback from early adopters proves, compared to other leading solutions on the market, VictoriaMetrics Cloud significantly reduces monitoring costs by up to 5x, freeing up budget for other projects.

Additionally, VictoriaMetrics uses a highly compressed time series format that significantly reduces storage requirements compared to other time-series databases. This allows customers to store more data on the same hardware. VictoriaMetrics can also ingest and query data with minimal CPU overhead, allowing you to run it on hardware with fewer cores, resulting in lower costs.

A million data points per second? No problem

Managing VictoriaMetrics on-premises requires manual scaling, a time-consuming and error-prone process that involves adding new nodes or increasing resource allocation. In contrast, VictoriaMetrics Cloud simplifies scaling by offering tiered upgrades. This ensures a smoother, more reliable scaling experience.

Suitable for all sizes

Customers can choose a VictoriaMetrics Cloud tier based on their needs, from starter plans, for smaller deployments, to high-powered options for massive datasets. For organisations already tied into using Grafana Cloud, a popular hosted monitoring platform, VictoriaMetrics Cloud integrates seamlessly.

Timothy Sleptsov, Senior Software Engineer at Granulate, explained, “We decided to switch to VictoriaMetrics Cloud from Grafana Cloud (Mimir), which, with our large number of active time series, we found very expensive for storing metrics. VictoriaMetrics is compatible with Prometheus, so we didn’t need to change any of our code or queries. Additionally, VictoriaMetrics Cloud’s financial model is based on hardware rather than the number of active time series.

Due to VictoriaMetrics’ high optimization features, it handles our volume of time series on relatively modest hardware, reducing our costs of metrics storage by approximately five times. We also started using VictoriaMetrics’ tooling for ingesting and alerting, which has very rich functionality, and our developers enjoy using MetricsQL (a nice extension of PromQL), which has simplified many of our queries.”

DIY and avoid vendor lock-in

Unlike other closed platform solutions, VictoriaMetrics Cloud is flexible and customizable, integrating seamlessly with existing monitoring tools and infrastructure, such as OpenTelemetry. IT teams can build custom monitoring solutions to meet their specific needs. Importantly, customers can, if needed, easily switch back to the open-source VictoriaMetrics.

“VictoriaMetrics Cloud is a game-changer for companies looking for a powerful and cost-effective monitoring solution,” explains Artem Navoiev, Co-Founder at VictoriaMetrics. “This service will help organisations scale to billions of time series while keeping costs predictable.”

Looking towards observability

In a significant step forward in its commitment to helping enterprises expand their current monitoring of applications into a more strategic ‘state of all systems’ enterprise-wide observability ,VictoriaMetrics will soon announce General Availability of VictoriaLogs. This easy-to-use open-source log management solution is designed for efficient log storage and analysis combining a powerful query language, for easy log searching with minimal resource requirements.

About VictoriaMetrics

Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, now globally led and headquartered in the US, VictoriaMetrics is the scaleup leader in the category of open source time series database monitoring. The VictoriaMetrics management team came together to solve the hard problems around very large, constantly changing data types which they themselves had encountered. VictoriaMetrics now boasts 400+ million downloads.

For more information, please visit https://victoriametrics.com

