Victor + James Luxury Brand Development Agency Launches in Age of AI and Sustainable Luxury

New, international agency also has partnered with Équité founder, Daniel Langer, Ph.D., to provide extreme value to luxury, lifestyle, hospitality and consumer brands

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Media and entertainment executive, Jeff Victor, and ad agency executive, Clayton James, have joined forces to launch Victor + James. The new, international, digital first, full-service luxury brand development agency provides extreme value to luxury, lifestyle, hospitality, and consumer brands, ranging from established market leaders to new startups, globally.

“Our vision for Victor + James is to re-think the traditional ad agency model and provide clients with a new way to approach their marketing needs,” said Clayton James, Victor + James managing partner and creative director. “In this age of artificial intelligence and sustainable luxury, clients are no longer satisfied with a one-size-fits-all approach. They want customized solutions that are tailored to their specific industry and business objectives.”

To meet this demand, Victor + James has curated a collection of talented creatives and account managers, with very specific experience sets and a proven history of success in their category.

“We take a bespoke approach to each account, custom-building a team that is perfectly suited to the client’s needs,” said Jeff Victor, Victor + James managing partner and director of business development. “This allows us to easily scale up or down as necessary, ensuring that we always have the perfect fit team for any client contingency.”

Unlike traditional advertising agencies, Victor + James takes a unique approach to brand positioning, cultural capital, strategy, messaging, pricing, and creating desirable experiences.

“We aim for maximum differentiation to allow for disruption. Our history as leaders in competence, innovation, and technology has solidified our trust with some of the world’s most iconic brands,” James said.

Technology plays a big role in the agency’s daily work.

“We have tools that leverage AI to uncover new market segments and demographics,” James said. “We also will use AI to share how businesses can increase their productivity and create consistency in their brand messaging. There are many other potential uses as the technology evolves. We plan to be forward leaning when it comes to the advantages that our clients can gain from breakthrough advancements.”

Victor + James also has partnered with Équité Brands, the authoritative voice in luxury brand positioning and auditing. Équité Brands owner, Daniel Langer, Ph.D, is one of the world’s most renowned experts on luxury, pricing, and disruption.

Clayton James has earned multiple Emmy awards and other accolades for his creative work with a variety of national and international clients.

Jeff Victor is the owner and driving force behind TechWood Media Ltd. which provides event sponsorship and digital marketing services primarily to clients in the media and entertainment industry.

For more information, visit www.victorjames.agency.

Contacts

Clayton James, Victor + James, clayton@victorjames.agency