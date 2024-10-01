VicOne Achieves TISAX Assessment Level 3 Assuring Customers of Highest Level of Data Protection and Security Excellence in the Automotive Industry

Cybersecurity solutions leader secures TISAX, ASPICE CL2 and ISO/SAE 21434 certifications that automotive industry relies on

DETROIT & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VicOne, an automotive cybersecurity solutions leader, has achieved TISAX (Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange) Level 3 certification, which guarantees the highest level of data protection and cybersecurity for car manufacturers and their suppliers.









TISAX is created upon the ISO/IEC27001 standard and tailored to meet the needs of the automotive industry. Defined by the VDA (German Association of the Automotive Industry), TISAX guarantees the highest possible level of data protection and know-how against the increasing frequency of cyberattacks. Fast becoming the common standard in the automotive industry, it is being increasingly requested by automotive manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide. The TISAX certification is designed to support cross-company recognition of automotive information security assessments around the globe, it is a badge of commitment to OEMs and their suppliers safeguard sensitive and confidential data.

Earning TISAX Level 3 supply chain information security assessment represents another important milestone for VicOne, including:

Obtaining the ASPICE CL2 certification that ensures VicOne’s automotive cybersecurity solutions comply with the most advanced operational processes and standards

Acquiring the ISO/SAE 21434 certificate, which provides comprehensive cybersecurity risk management for automakers and suppliers

After undergoing rigorous onsite assessments by the accredited auditor, SGS, VicOne successfully achieved TISAX certification Level 3.

“OEMs, suppliers and services providers in automotive industry, where massive amounts of confidential data are exchanged daily, must pay close attention to information security,” said Stephen Pao, SGS Business Assurance Director. “By earning the highest level of TISAX certification, VicOne is protecting sensitive data by ensuring integrity and availability in the manufacturing process.”

Trend Micro CEO, Eva Chen attended the certification ceremony and commented, “Software defined vehicles is an ongoing trend, with more and more applications and techniques like genAI involved to ensure secured protection among data exchange and interconnections that are key to automotive industry growth. We feel proud to see VicOne’s continuous commitment to safeguard the automotive ecosystem and thrive alongside the OEMs and suppliers.”

“Achieving these three certifications that the automotive ecosystem relies on so heavily underscores VicOne’s commitment to the protection of vehicle parts and components, enabling safe and trusted collaboration between OEMs and their partners across the entire supply chain,” said Max Cheng, CEO, VicOne. “We are strengthening the automotive industry’s ability to combat cyberattacks, and further protecting vehicle data and privacy for all car manufacturers and suppliers around the world.”

About VicOne

With a vision to secure the vehicles of tomorrow, VicOne delivers a broad portfolio of cybersecurity software and services for the automotive industry. Purpose-built to address the rigorous needs of automotive manufacturers and suppliers, VicOne solutions are designed to secure and scale with the specialized demands of the modern vehicle. As a Trend Micro subsidiary, VicOne is powered by a solid foundation in cybersecurity drawn from Trend Micro’s 30+ years in the industry, delivering unparalleled automotive protection and deep security insights that enable our customers to build secure as well as smart vehicles. For more information, visit vicone.com.

