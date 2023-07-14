<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Vicarious Surgical to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 27, 2023

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics company seeking to improve the cost, efficiency, and outcomes of surgical procedures, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.


Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing +1 (404) 975 4839 for domestic callers or clicking this link for international callers, and using access code: 114480. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation surgical robotics company, developing a unique disruptive technology with the multiple goals of substantially increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Kaitlyn Brosco

Vicarious Surgical

Kbrosco@vicarioussurgical.com

Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group

Marissa@gilmartinir.com

Media Inquiries
Abby Mayo for Matter Health

media@vicarioussurgical.com

