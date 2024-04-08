Home Business Wire Vicarious Surgical to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on April 29,...
Vicarious Surgical to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on April 29, 2024

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics company seeking to improve the cost, efficiency, and outcomes of surgical procedures, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 after the market closes on Monday, April 29, 2024. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.


Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing +1 833 470 1428 for domestic callers or +1 404 975 4839 for international callers, using access code: 061323. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation surgical robotics company, developing a unique disruptive technology with the multiple goals of substantially increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to virtually transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Kaitlyn Brosco

Vicarious Surgical

Kbrosco@vicarioussurgical.com

Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group

Marissa@gilmartinir.com

Media Inquiries
media@vicarioussurgical.com

