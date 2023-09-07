Home Business Wire Vicarious Surgical to Present at the Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase
Vicarious Surgical to Present at the Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve patient outcomes as well as both the cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced the Company will present at the Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase, taking place virtually.


Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 10:00 am ET. Interested parties can access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

Investor Contact
Kaitlyn Brosco

Kbrosco@vicarioussurgical.com

Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group

Marissa@gilmartinir.com

Press and Media Inquiries
Abby Mayo for Matter Health

Matter Communications

media@vicarioussurgical.com

