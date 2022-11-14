Vicarious Surgical to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics company seeking to improve the cost, efficiency, and outcomes of surgical procedures, today announced that the company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences.

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference



Virtual Fireside Chat on Tuesday, November 29 at 3:05 p.m. ET

Virtual Fireside Chat on Tuesday, November 29 at 3:05 p.m. ET 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference



Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 30 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Interested parties may access a live and archived version of each presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next-generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Kaitlyn Brosco



Vicarious Surgical



Kbrosco@vicarioussurgical.com

Marissa Bych



Gilmartin Group



Marissa@gilmartinir.com

Media Inquiries

Abby Mayo for Matter Health



media@vicarioussurgical.com