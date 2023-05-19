<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Vicarious Surgical Announces Promotion of John Mazzola to Chief Operating Officer
Business Wire

Vicarious Surgical Announces Promotion of John Mazzola to Chief Operating Officer

di Business Wire

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve patient outcomes as well as both the cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced the promotion of John Mazzola to Chief Operating Officer.

John joined Vicarious Surgical in March of 2022 as SVP of Operations and has over 35 years of medical device industry experience. He has been involved with over 25 medical device product launches encompassing both Class II and Class III devices. Prior to joining the Vicarious Surgical team, he spent 13 years in senior executive roles and product development leadership positions, including serving as VP of Operations at Becton Dickinson Surgery overseeing a network of 10 manufacturing sites, a business planning and procurement organization, an advanced manufacturing engineering team, and the business’ environmental health and safety responsibilities.

In the past year, John has led strategic manufacturing plans for the Vicarious Surgical robotic system, overseeing operations and quality organizations. In the newly created Chief Operating Officer role, John’s oversight expands to include the Product Development, Clinical & Regulatory Affairs, IT and People & Culture functions of the business for enhanced workflow efficiency and a continued focus on manufacturing and procurement optimization.

“The newly-created COO role carries great importance as we expand our near-term focus from system development toward initial manufacturing processes for our V1.0 system,” said Adam Sachs, Chief Executive Officer at Vicarious Surgical. “John’s proven leadership and deep industry knowledge in building and scaling organizational and manufacturing infrastructure and processes gives me great confidence in his ability to execute in these areas and meaningfully contribute to our long-term corporate mission and strategy.”

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company, developing a unique disruptive technology with the multiple goals of substantially increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Kaitlyn Brosco

Vicarious Surgical

Kbrosco@vicarioussurgical.com

Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group

Marissa@gilmartinir.com

Media Inquiries
Abby Mayo for Matter Health

media@vicarioussurgical.com

Articoli correlati

Analog Devices Announces CFO Transition

Business Wire Business Wire -
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah to step down as CFO at fiscal year-end; Company commences CFO searchWILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI)...
Continua a leggere

Braze to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BRZE--Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they...
Continua a leggere

Elastic to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Results on Thursday, June 1, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Analog Devices Announces CFO Transition

Business Wire