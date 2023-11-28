Vibrint Enhances Executive Team with National Security Leader Jim Robb as Chief Strategy Officer

Appointment completes formation of new brand’s leadership group including key internal promotions





HANOVER, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vibrint, a federal technology leader working to sustain mission advantage for the national security community, today announced the appointment of national security leader Jim Robb as Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager of Services. Robb joins a Vibrint executive leadership team recently enhanced by a series of internal promotions. Reporting to Vibrint CEO Tom Lash, Robb will work to expand Vibrint’s product and service offerings for National Security customers.

Several senior executives from across ESi and Meadowgate, the two companies that have come together to form Vibrint, have been promoted to new roles as part of the new Executive Leadership Team:

Amy Steinberg was appointed to the new position of Chief Growth Officer. She also will maintain a role in corporate operations as Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations.

Hunter Lochte was appointed to the new role of General Manager for Products.

Eddie Harless was promoted to the new role of Vice President of Intelligence Services.

Amy Lyttle was promoted to the new role of Vice President for Human Resources.

Vibrint, launched earlier this month as a new, dynamic brand in the national security sector, advances the development and deployment of intelligent systems design and analytics that boost the capabilities of federal customers in harvesting and harnessing data.

“With Vibrint, we have established an incredible platform for delivering accountable intelligence for the national security mission,” said Lash. “Jim’s addition to our leadership team, comprised of some of the most seasoned and skilled professionals with whom I’ve collaborated, underscores our commitment to significantly impact the mission success of our customers. Having worked closely with Jim earlier in my career, I can personally attest to his unwavering integrity, profound technical expertise, comprehensive mission understanding and exceptional leadership qualities.”

“I’m excited to be joining the National Security team at Vibrint in a role that will leverage my extensive government experience envisioning and leading major enterprise technology transformations,” said Robb. “There is so much work to be done and I look forward to working with the team to help Vibrint stay at the forefront of industry support to the national security mission.”

Robb joins Vibrint with deep engineering expertise gained from over 30 years developing and implementing critical technologies that enabled sensitive agency missions. He has directed global workforces to provide secure IT services, from end-user experiences to cloud-based services, across the national security community. Robb also has deployed and sustained end-to-end SIGINT mission infrastructure to help agencies establish cloud service offerings. He earned his Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at San Antonio and his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy. Robb was awarded the Presidential Rank Award and twice received the NSA Meritorious Civilian Service Award.

About Vibrint

Vibrint helps national security customers make the right call – sustaining mission advantage at the forefront of intelligence gathering and analysis. Our teams of technologists, analysts and mission specialists pursue innovation in high-performance computing, SIGINT research and analysis, software and systems development, and mission resilience. The systems we create and the services we provide enhance our customers’ capacity and capability for harvesting and harnessing data, enhancing the quality and speed of mission-critical decisions. Within our Collaboration Lab environment, we leverage our technical expertise to explore future capabilities vital to the U.S. national security mission. Based in Hanover, Maryland. Find us at www.vibrint.com and @Vibrint on LinkedIn and Instagram.

