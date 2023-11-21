Viator Partners with Thoughtworks to Scale Power of Platforms to Enhance Traveler Experiences

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced collaborating with Viator, a global experiences marketplace, as it grows its leadership position.





With a mission to “bring more wonder into the world” by connecting travelers to 300,000+ experiences, Viator is partnering with Thoughtworks as it scales to meet the needs of a nearly $300B category. This partnering supports Viator’s tech strategy to increase the pace of innovation and deliver new offerings to market faster, while driving operational efficiencies.

“ We are thrilled to support one of the leading marketplaces for travel experiences, Viator, as they embark on one of the boldest and most unique digital transformation projects for tomorrow’s traveler,” Chris Murphy, Chief Revenue and Client Officer, Thoughtworks. “ With a reputation for technology excellence and thought leadership, Thoughtworks has deep experience in building the digital platforms, products and capabilities that will enable and accelerate Viator’s business and technology strategy to create extraordinary lifetime experiences for travelers.”

​​Viator is the leading global experiences marketplace, serving more travelers, partnering with operators and powering more experience storefronts than ever before. It most recently reported 41% year-over-year revenue growth this quarter, with nearly $3B in gross bookings passing through its platform year-to-date.

