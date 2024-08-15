Viant Wins Best Demand-Side Platform

Viant Earns MarTech Breakthrough Awards Industry Recognition

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DSP #AdTech–Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading advertising technology company, today announced that it has been named the winner of the Best Demand-Side Platform (DSP) category in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards, conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and technologies in the global marketing and advertising technology industry. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries around the world, and Viant is honored to be the inaugural winner of the new award category “Best DSP.”









“This award is the direct result of Viant’s ongoing commitment to innovation and execution with a focus on delivering value for advertisers,” said Jon Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer, Viant Technology. “We continue to build on our differentiated position through next generation products and superior customer service.”

Viant was recognized for the strength of its enterprise-grade DSP and integrated Viant Data Platform (VDP). The VDP allows programmatic advertisers and marketers to easily onboard and activate customer data, generating improved targeting, performance and insights. The Viant DSP is a one-stop shop for programmatic advertising, linking disparate data sources through the Viant Household ID™, the keystone of Viant’s identity resolution capabilities, to provide a true understanding of return on advertising spend (ROAS).

“Utilizing the Viant Data Platform helps to process campaign and customer data securely and efficiently, while also providing the full view of an advertiser’s media investment. As consumer data signals and digital identifiers diminish, measurement has gotten more siloed, making it difficult for marketers to have a holistic understanding of their advertising investment,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “We’re pleased to name the Viant DSP as the ‘Best Demand Side Platform’ as this solution helps to solve the challenges present in today’s omnichannel world by unlocking the power of raw data, guiding insights that empower brands to create meaningful interactions with customers in the future.”

Viant DSP users are also equipped with a powerful toolkit for advanced reporting, planning, and analytics, enabling them to achieve real-world outcomes with transparency and accuracy. Viant’s breakthrough solution provides reporting through a centralized attribution hub, including metrics such as closed-loop return on ad spend (ROAS), in-store visits, lift & incrementality, and online and offline conversions.

Learn more about the award-winning Viant DSP here.

ABOUT VIANT

For over 25 years, Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) has been at the forefront of technology innovation for advertisers. As a premier enterprise-grade Demand Side Platform, Viant excels in delivering omnichannel digital advertising, driving growth through connected television (CTV), advanced identity solutions, and AI-driven Autonomous Advertising. Through the Adtricity® sustainability program, Viant champions a more sustainable future for digital advertising. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, Viant has received accolades from G2 as the Best Software in Marketing & Advertising, Great Place to Work® certification, and the Business Intelligence Group’s Innovation award for AI advancements. Learn more at viantinc.com.

ABOUT MARTECH BREAKTHROUGH

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

